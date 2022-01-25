Ethan Hawke talks about his terrifying new villain

Ethan Hawke talked about the villain role he played in The Black Phonethe new horror from Scott Derrickson

Ethan Hawke is ready to make his return to horror with The Black Phonethe new film by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange). In the film, the actor was called upon to play a terrible serial killer who, during the crimes, covers his face with a mask. The interpreter spoke at length about his role in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In particular, Ethan Hawke stated: “Scott wanted to give me a part that would lead me to be masked for the entire duration of the film, all of a sudden I felt part of an ancient Greek tragedy; it allowed me to leave a personal performance within a horror movie. In the documentary made by Scorsese (Rolling Thunder Revue, ed)there’s this great quote from Bob Dylan, where he says that if someone is wearing a mask, you know they are telling the truth, if they don’t have a mask on, you know they are lying.“.

Scott Derrickson’s new horror film wasn’t Ethan Hawke’s only opportunity to play the villain. Recently, he also played the antagonist in Moon Knight, the new TV series made by Marvel Studios. Regarding this new trend in his career, the actor said: “I’ve always had this theory: if you teach the audience to see the demon inside you, they will never stop seeing it. Jack Nicholson can play an accountant and you will be waiting to see him explode like he did in The Shining. But I am aware that I am on the other side of 50 and that I am ready to put a new tool in my bag“. Finally, he concluded with a forecast: “the bad guys could be my future“.

