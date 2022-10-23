Ethan Hawke: the actor became a fan of Taylor Swift thanks to his daughter Maya

In an interview with British magazine The Line of the Best Fit, Maya Hawke confided in the influence of her father, actor Ethan Hawke, on her musical tastes. And the way she got on her side made him a Taylor Swift fan.

A musical link. In an interview with British magazine The Line of the Best Fit, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) revealed how much her father, Ethan Hawke, had influenced her taste in music. And the pride she felt the day she introduced him to Taylor Swift’s song “Bear”, of which he became one of the first fans, according to her.

“My dad was such a creative influence on me musically, he introduced me to so many songs and artists that I continue to love and follow today. It took a while before I could play him something he didn’t already know. ‘Ours’ was the first Taylor Swift song I played her on guitar. And he was like, ‘Who wrote that?’ (…) He told me that he thought it was a good song. (…) I felt so confident, ”explains the actress, who is also a singer in her spare time.

Maya Hawke reveals that her father has since become a Taylor Swift fan. They even went to see her in concert during her “Speak Now” tour, “a great moment shared with someone who put so much energy into developing my musical tastes,” she says. She also explains that she received a text message from her father when he learned of the release of the album “Midnights” (expected for October 21, editor’s note).

And what about his mother, Uma Thurman? According to Maya Hawke, this one is more of a “radio listener” type with a penchant for pop music. “We go for a drive, and we turn on the radio, and there’s an Alicia Keys song (…) and we scream the lyrics, we discover new songs, and we are excited,” she says. .