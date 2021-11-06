Ethan Hawke, the actor’s career in five films

Born under a lucky star, that of cinema. On November 6, not only the actress Emma Stone was born, who blows out 33 candles: in Hollywood it is also the birthday of Ethan Hawke, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter and ex-husband of Uma Thurman, with whom he had two children. His debut at the cinema it happened when he was only 14 – today he is 51 – with the science fiction film Explorers: let’s retrace yours career through five of his best film roles.

The first movie we think of when we talk about Ethan Hawke is without a doubt The fleeting moment, Peter Weir’s masterpiece arrived in American theaters on June 2, 1989 and has become a cult. Ethan was only 19 at the time and played the shy student Todd Anderson. A role that has given him worldwide fame.

Alive – Survivors is a 1993 film directed by Frank Marshall, based on the 1972 Andes plane crash. Ethan Hawke plays one of the survivors, Fernando Parrado, who helped the director in the cinematic reconstruction of the tragedy.

In 1994 it comes out Young, cute and unemployed, directed and starring Ben Stiller. Hawke plays the role of a penniless singer of a rock band trying to break into the world of music, and in love with Lelaina, aspiring director played by Winona Rider.

In 2001 Hawke co-starred with Denzel Washington in Training Day, in the role of the young policeman Jake: an interpretation that allows him to obtain his first (of four) Oscar nominations.

In 2014 it arrives on the screen Boyhood, an unusual film, released after 12 years of filming: it follows the evolution and growth of little Mason, the son of a separate couple. From 2002 to 2013, director Richard Linklater brought his four main actors together for a few days of filming each year. The father of the protagonist is precisely Ethan Hawke, the mother Patricia Arquette.