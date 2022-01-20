Ethan Hawke with Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in the Netflix film Leave The World Behind

Ethan Hawke will join Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in the cast of the intriguing Netflix thriller Leave The World Behind.

Ethan Hawke joins the cast of the thriller Netflix Leave the World Behind alongside the stars Julia Roberts And Mahershala Ali. Also in the film are Myha’la Herrold, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans. The film will be directed by Mr. Robot director Sam Esmail, also author of the script that brings Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel to the screen.

The Path You Choose: Ethan Hawke in a sequence

As Deadline anticipates, at the center of the plot of Leave The World Behind the couple composed of Amanda and Clay, whose hope of enjoying a vacation with their teenage children is shattered by the arrival of the middle-aged couple who own the house they rented, who fled due to an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, the two couples have no way of finding out what is happening. A strange event then destroys the peace of the countryside and the animals begin to move in a strange way, thus causing the physical and mental health of the two families to gradually fall apart as racial and social tensions emerge caused by the alarming events happening around them.

Moon Knight: the video of the reactions of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke to the trailer

Ethan Hawke will play Julia Roberts’ husband, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans will be their children while Myha’la Herrold will be the daughter of Mahershala Ali’s character. During what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation, two families will have to deal with a lot of problems as they try to figure out what’s going on outside.

Julia Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill will produce the film with Red Om Films, along with Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton’s Esmail Corp.