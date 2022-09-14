Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander get married: A review of the most remembered weddings of the local show business | Karla Tarazona | entertainment | NMR | TVMAS

Ethel Well, the only daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, will marry this Saturday, September 10, with producer Julián Alexander. At the gates of this wedding, different show commentators —as Rodrigo González ‘Peluchín’ and Magaly Medina— They have pointed out that the driver’s marriage could end in a mediatic separation due to the short time that the couple have known each other.

In local entertainment there are different personalities, whose marriages have aroused the interest of viewers and public opinion. Know in this note, what other figures starred in the most mediatic weddings.

Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez

The popular “Señito” and the ex-soccer player from Universitario de Deportes were married in June 1995. The wedding was televised under the signal of Panamericana Televisión, where the figures of said television house attended.

However, after three years, the relationship between the famous couple ended. The motives? Gisela herself revealed that the former soccer player had been unfaithful to her with a model.

Natalie Vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi

One of the most beloved and stable couples on the small screen is undoubtedly the one formed by the artists Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi. The TV presenters began their love story on the popular competition show “This is War” and are currently the parents of two beautiful children.

Natalie and Yaco’s wedding took place in 2015 and was televised under the signal of América Televisión, where different personalities from said television house attended. Gisela and Roberto Martínez style.

His colleagues, family and friends could not miss the event; in addition to the live conduction of Johanna San Miguel and Mathías Brivio, presenters of “EEG” at that time.

Sheyla Rojas, Maju Mantilla, Pablo Heredia, Rebeca Escribans, Melissa Loza, André Carrillo, Jefferson Farfán, among others were some of the guests.

Tula Rodriguez and Javier Carmona

The wedding of Tula and Javier Carmona was one of the most controversial because Gisela Valcárcel was in charge of revealing that Rodríguez intervened in her marriage with the deceased businessman and television manager.

Despite criticism for her famous “click” with Carmona, the television presenter continued with their relationship and sealed their love story with a dream wedding that took place in 2012.

The two maintained a solid marriage until tragedy struck. In August 2018, Javier Carmona underwent a cardiovascular operation after having suffered a heart attack in his house. He passed the time and the businessman passed away at the age of 56 in 2020.

Currently, Tula is the host of the program “En boca de todos” and together with her daughter Valentina they have many followers on social networks.

Florcita Polo and Nestor Villanueva

Nestor asked Florcita to marry him after meeting in the making of a music video. They made their love concrete in a wedding that took place in December 2010.

The event was televised on the “Magaly TV” program and replicated by different local media. Florcita Polo arrived at the altar on the arm of her father, Augusto Polo Campos, who protected her from the press.

The marriage, which took place in the district of Santiago de Surco, was attended by personalities from the local show business and several onlookers witnessed this union.

With two children in common, Florcita had to give the sad news of her separation from the cumbiambero in 2022. Néstor expressed on more than one occasion that he wanted to recover his marriage, but his “ampays” did not support him and Susy Díaz’s daughter did not give him another chance.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernandez

On August 26, 2022, Karla Tarazona surprised all her followers by announcing the end of her marriage to businessman Rafael Fernández less than two years after saying ‘yes’.

They were married in an intimate ceremony in 2020. Karla and Rafael were in charge of spreading photos and videos of their happy marriage. Tarazona’s children became involved in this love story, as they moved with their mother to their new home in the district of La Molina.

The host of the program “D’ Mañana” was criticized for showing a life of luxury on social networks with the “King of Eggs”, but this was far from reality. According to Fernández in an interview with “Magaly TV: La Firme”, her marriage deteriorated due to the intervention of third parties: such as Karla’s assistant -who lived in the house- and Christian Domínguez, father of the last child of Tarazona.

Despite receiving couples therapy, the love between Karla and Rafael finished. Both reached a reconciliation and have not spoken of their separation on the small screen.

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart

The marriage of Korina and Mario was very controversial because this union took place in 2017, the year in which the Venezuelan model had problems with Migrations due to her residence papers in Peru.

The wedding was in Huaral and full of questions because it was not a “planned marriage”, but to save Korina’s ‘skin’, although both deny it.

Despite doubts about genuine love, the married couple showed over time that they do love each other and as a result of their marriage they had two children.

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart on their wedding day. (Photo: Twitter).

However, due to the irregularities of their union, the Huaral Family Court declared the marriage of Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira null and void in 2021.

Following the annulment of their marriage, the couple announced that they have plans to marry again, but are now focused on raising their young children.