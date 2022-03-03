Ethel Pozo breaks her silence to respond to her father and defends Gisela: “My mother was father and mother” | SHOWS

In a recent communication with the press, Ethel Well He broke his silence and responded to questions about the appearance of his father, Jorge Pozowho asked him for financial help because he was in poor health.

More information: Magaly supports Gisela after Jorge Pozo’s audios: “It’s a personal thing that I’m not going to take advantage of”

The driver highlighted the efforts of Gisela Valcárcel, who was a mother and father to her. In addition, she stressed that she brought her up when the cheerleader was only 17 years old.

“ All of Peru knows that in my mother I have had a woman who was a father and a mother, everyone knows it, happily, there is no need to explain it it is not from now (…) When my mother did not have, at 17, not even to buy a jar of milk, she did it alone, people know it and have seen how she has raised me “, Ethel Pozo specified in statements to the newspaper Ojo for the launch of ‘In this kitchen I’m in charge’.

IT IS NOT A PUBLIC ISSUE FOR ETHEL POZO

On the other hand, Ethel Pozo indicated that the most intimate details of her personal life will never be exposed on TV, because it is not his style and he prefers to focus on other topics.

“Basically, (what happened to my dad) is not a public issue for me, what I do in front of the television is communicate recipes, cooking, fun, entertainment, psychology. P I wanted to tell my personal life, or maybe some difficult or sad topic I will never do” he added.

Finally, Ethel Pozo specified that her life has always been exposed on TV and all viewers know some details of his private life.

“Since I was six years old I have been exposed on television with ‘Alo Gisela and now I am 41, there is nothing that people do not know about me, people know it”, pointed out.

Gisela Valcárcel: Who is the father of Ethel Pozo who appeared on TV to ask for help?

JORGE WELL REQUESTS PENSION

The program “Amor y Fuego” interviewed George Wellbiological father of the driver Ethel Well. In conversation with a Willax TV reporter, the ex-partner of Gisela Valcarcel He explained that he wants to get closer to his famous daughter and at the same time expressed his desire to ask for a pension in order to survive.

“A monthly pension, which is what would be the most humane thing that can be given to a father, if the daughter has a good position,” said Pozo for Rodrigo González’s program ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi Mitre.

In addition, Mr. Jorge indicated that he has a clear conscience, despite the fact that he lost contact with his daughter for several years.

Ethel and Yaco in ‘In this kitchen… I’m in charge’

Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi they return on Sundays at 7 at night with a new format, ‘In this kitchen…I’m in charge’a cooking contest program produced by GV Producciones and América Televisión, which promises fun to the delight of the whole family.