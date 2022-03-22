Ether Bulls Eye $3,000 Resistance as Network Prepares to Undergo “The Meltdown”

A new week in the cryptocurrency market has brought more of the same sideways price action that the broader ecosystem has experienced in recent months, as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to hold support near $41,000, Some analysts are warning that high inflation and rising interest rates could see the top cryptocurrency drop to $30,000.

On the altcoin front, Ether (ETH) seems to be showing some signs of life, as noted by cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo, who recently tweeted what “ether [está] preparing to break to the upside from a very long-term 3.5-month downtrend line.”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that ETH price is now trading above support at $2,900, with bulls looking to make another run to break $3,000 resistance after being firmly rejected at that level in recent days.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here is what several analysts are saying about the short-term outlook for ETH and the levels to watch out for in case the price rises or experiences a further decline.

ETH needs to overcome the resistance of $3,000

The volatile nature of Ether’s current price action was highlighted by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user “Rager”, who public the chart below and noted that “Ether continues to slowly compress with lower highs.”

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

“Currently watching to see if the price can pull back $3,000, I would like to see that as the first level to hold above,” Rager tweeted.

A similar perspective was expressed by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user “Cactus”, who public the chart below signaling the importance of a price break above the “key trend line” at $2,860 and provided a possible future price path.

ETH/USD 8-hour chart. Source: Twitter

Cacti said:

“Price is looking very good, a nice retracement to this 0.618 fib level and longer timeframe buyers buying at this support. Might hover here for a while. All eyes on breaking this key resistance at $3,000.”

Lower support at $2,800

More insight into the price action at these levels was provided by market analyst and Cointelegraph contributor MIichaël van de Poppe, who public the chart below saying, “Nice bounce in Ethereum here, making it likely that we will take the highs around $3,000.”

ETH/USD 2-hour chart. Source: Twitter

This statement was followed by a word of caution from van de Poppe, who noted that “The question will be how strong are we going to move from there.”

“Immediate rejection and we are at the highs of this relief rally,” van de Poppe said.

Should this indeed mark the top of this relief rally, van de Poppe identified $2,800 as the next crucial support level for Ether.

Ether gains strength against BTC

Trader and pseudonymous Twitter user “Cantering Clark” provided one last insight into how Ether holds up against Bitcoin, who public the following graph shows an increase in the ETH/BTC pair and highlighted the influence of the upcoming merger between the Ethereum mainnet and the proof-of-stake system, Beacon Chain.

1-day chart of the ETH/BTC pair. Source: Twitter

Cantering Clark said:

“All signs point to the strength of ETHBTC. The narrative is built, which is the most important detail. No exact date for the merger is more optimistic than an exact date.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

