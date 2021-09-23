Ether Rocks Are Intriguing The Markets. Ethereum Upcoming At $ 4,000?

As of writing this article, Ethereum is quoted at $ 3,749. The bullish trend that is characterizing the cryptocurrency does not seem to stop. According to the on-chain data, the graphic trend contrasts with them. In fact, the number of transactions and active addresses have been very low in recent weeks. In contrast to these, the transaction fees were very high. The motivation must be sought outside the logic of the market.

One of the reasons behind the Ethereum listing is the strong demand for NFT. According to Glassnode, the fees on the Ethereum network for NFT purchases were around 10,000 ETH per day. NFTs took off in March when a Beeple NFT sold for a staggering $ 69 million. The NFT market is becoming, or has already become, a completely autonomous market. With reference to Ethereum, a particular type of NFT, Ether Rocks, has recently been making room.