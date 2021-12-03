Business

Ether will grow parabolically in its pair with Bitcoin, analysts predict

Zach Shipman
Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) Token Will Launch Attack “parabolic“against BTC and will reach new all-time highs in its pair against the major cryptocurrency, argues an analyst.

More than one analyst foresees the imminent rise in ETH

ETH / BTC, one-month candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the ETH / BTC pair reached its three-year high, but the difference between the two assets could narrow further in the future, according to an expert.

On Twitter, even the popular “Galaxy” account has predicted that Ether will improve the already strong performance compared to Bitcoin with an impending vertical movement:

“I have been waiting and publicly tracking the movements of ETH / BTC for years, and now we are finally at the fateful moment. ETH is about to enter parabolic mode: things are going to get crazy soon.”

ETH / BTC, two-week candlestick chart (Binance). Source: Galaxy / Twitter
This week ETH / BTC hit a value of 0.085, the highest since the peak in May of this year. Prior to that, higher levels had only been reached in 2018, when ETH / BTC hit 0.15 on some exchanges.

Trader Pentoshi too joined the rumors predicting future growth of ETH versus BTC:

“ETH / BTC. It is about to turn annual highs into support and multi-year highs.

Furthermore, it sits just below all-time highs in its USD pair. In theory, based on the structure of the charts and if ETH maintains its strength, we will see a strong bull run. “

The picture looks just as promising in USD terms as well: Ether set new records in early November, and ever since it has never strayed more than 20% from the important psychological threshold of $ 5,000.

While it is by no means certain that the $ 5,000 level will be breached, the ETH / USD pair is not far from this important milestone: it currently stands at around $ 4,500.

ETH / USD, one day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
What will be the next movements of Bitcoin? There is uncertainty among analysts

As for Bitcoin, the mood remains uncertain. After several weeks of disappointing performance, analysts are starting to give more and more credit to the bearish thesis:

“Bearish factors:

  • The price action looks like a failed macro breakout, we still need to win back the $ 60,000-61,000.
  • Open Interest (OI), excluding CME, and Perp OI close to all-time highs, in terms of both USD and BTC.
  • Positive premium / funding regime and L / S ratio, without any reset.
  • The funds remained in huge uPnL throughout 2021.
  • Macro uncertainty. “

“Bullish factors:

  • Dynamics of the OC offer: illiquid offer, LTH offer, HODL Waves, etc …
  • OC oscillators never hit summer exuberance and reset.
  • In the summer, we saw OC behavior, reminiscent of a bear market.
  • Funds have new PnLs in January, demonstrating greater risk appetite.
  • Macro uncertainty. “

As Cointelegraph reported, on-chain parameters present little cause for concern. Just some values, like the sales activity of long-term holders, they could be considered bearish.

Meanwhile the general market sentiment, which has grown to “Neutral” this week, is back in the “Fear” zone: currently the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is showing a value of 31/100.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
