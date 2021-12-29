Ethereum: 1.2 million ETH burned in 4 months

Since the update was activated London, on August 5th, on the Ethereum network have already been about 1.2 million ETH burned.

The ETH burned on Ethereum

In fact, the new update provides that a part of the fees paid in ETH for each transaction to be recorded on the Ethereum blockchain is burned, thus eliminating a small portion of ETH from circulation forever.

Since this now happens for every mined block, the number of ETH that is burned in this way continues to increase.

However, it must be said that the ETH burned in this period are less than those created to be given as a reward to the miners, therefore in total the number of ETH in circulation however, it has increased.

The supply of Ethereum

However, if from January to July the number of ETH in circulation had increased by about 3 million units, from August until now it has increased by less than 1 million units.

This means that in 2020 the supply of ETH increased by 4.6%, while in 2021 it increased by only 3.5%.

At such a rate throughout 2022 ETH’s supply could increase by less than 2%.

Comparison with Bitcoin

It should be noted that this is a percentage in some ways similar to that of Bitcoin.

In fact, at the current rate in 2022, the supply of BTC should increase by about 1.7%, so next year the inflation of the ETH money supply will become comparable to that of BTC, albeit perhaps still slightly higher.

In 2024, however, with the fourth halving, the inflation of the BTC money supply will drop to 0.8%.

However, it must be taken into account that when Ethereum passes from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, there will no longer be a need to remunerate miners, so the reward for those who validate a block can be reduced. This would also reduce the creation of new ETH, bringing inflation of the ETH money supply to well below 2%.

The London update

The London update however probably had a downside, namely an increase in fees.

Although the annual peak of the gas mean occurred in mid-May, when the average paid for each single transaction was close to $ 70, in July this average was back below $ 4.

Instead, starting from August there was a substantial and lasting increase in fees, with the average reaching $ 63 mid-September, and never went below $ 15, except in one day.

Instead, above all thanks to the increasing use of Lightning Network, transaction fees on the Bitcoin network have decreased over the course of 2021, going from $ 8 to $ 2. In particular, after a peak of $ 63 in the second half of April, a rapid decline was triggered that brought the average below $ 10 in late May, and then below $ 5 in July. It has never risen above this threshold since then, often remaining below $ 4.