Ethereum, 17% of addresses own 80% of all NFTs

According to the open source blockchain analytics platform Moonstream, the major non-fungible token holders (NFTs) on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) hold most of the NFTs available on the blockchain.

What happened

The analysis was conducted on over seven million transactions involving NFT on the blockchain of Ethereum between April 1 and September 25, 2021.

The report found that the whales (i.e. the owners of large quantities), NFT platforms and exchanges, which make up 16.71% of all addresses, hold 80.98% of NFT on Ethereum.

“However, some more nuance is needed in the interpretation of this last statistic as many of these owners are marketplaces and clearing houses such as OpenSea, Nifty Gateway and other similar platforms, ”said Moonstream.

The remaining 19.02% of NFTs are distributed among 83.29% of non-fungible token owners.

Because it is important

This trend seems to follow the Pareto principle, or the 80/20 rule; this is a factor common to several markets.

The dataset provided by Moonstream focuses on ERC 721 tokens and does not include data from Layer 2 networks such as Polygon; furthermore, the data were not derived from application programming interfaces (API) centralized.

The report states: “Our scanning of these 1,145,767 blocks resulted in transfer activity for 7,020,950 tokens from 9,292 NFT contracts on Ethereum across 727,102 addresses; these coinages and transfers form the core of the data set ”.

Although it reflects the NFT distribution model, Moonstream’s report suggests that small investors still have room to participate.

The report reads: “What this data shows us is that the NFT market on Ethereum is open in the sense that the vast majority of its participants are small buyers who are likely to make their purchases manually; there are few barriers to entry for those wishing to participate in this market ”.

