Ethereum 2.0 asks the community for PoS tests

The merger at PoS (Proof of Stake) and the long-awaited achievement of Ethereum 2.0, it will only be possible with the support of the community.

The developer Marius Van Der Wijden he reiterates this on Twitter, involving the community to follow its own program dedicated to carrying out the tests.

Ethereum 2.0 and the request for tests to the PoS merger community

Testing is the best way to contribute to #Ethereum. We are starting a new program to get the community involved in testing the merge. If you want to do your part in getting Ethereum to Proof of Stake as soon as possible and save the environment, #dm myself pic.twitter.com/WIxpRBIDPB – MariusVanDerWijden (@vdWijden) November 29, 2021

“Testing is the best way to contribute to Ethereum. We’re starting a new program to get the community involved in merge testing. If you want to do your part to bring Ethereum to Proof of Stake as soon as possible and save the environment, contact me. “

The developer Marius Van Der Wijden wants to involve the Ethereum community to carry out i test of the merge (or fusion) between the traditional Ethereum Blockchain and the Beacon Chain, which is still experimental.

To simplify the procedure, the developer would also have created a new one program through which, in a self-guided and free way, people can decide how much time and effort they want to devote to PoS merger testing.

In this regard, Marius Van Der Wijden also shares the first results of involvement of his program indicating that within hours of his first tweet, he would already have involved 150 participants.

Program start out great already, we have over 150 participants. And first docs have been written already! Thanks to @parithosh_j for providing the docker and @lakshmansankar for the MacOS section in the “How to join the devnet” document: https://t.co/hhAbeOgySC#TestingTheMerge https://t.co/JzkFa1HrHj – MariusVanDerWijden (@vdWijden) November 29, 2021

“The program is already off to a great start, we have more than 150 participants. And the first documents have already been written! Thanks to parithosh_j for providing the docker and lakshmansankar for the MacOS section in the “How to join devnet” document.

Ethereum 2.0: from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake

The tests requested from the community include the merger of the traditional Ethereum Blockchain, that “1.0” and active since 2015 which is a Proof of Work (PoW) and another, the Beacon Chain, launched in December 2020 and based on Proof of Stake (PoS).

Last July, with the improvement proposal for Ethereum, the EIP 3675, theidea of ​​the merge or fusion of the two chains would be welcomed by the community in a way that definitely Ethereum can switch from PoW to PoS.

EIP 3675, launched by ConsenSys researcher Mikhail Kalinin, after it was discussed during Ethereum Core Devs Meeting with developer Tim Beiko, also allows transaction validation passes from miners to stakers.

Vitalik Buterin and birthday wishes to Beacon Chain

The founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, meanwhile, just a few hours ago published a new tweet to celebrate Beacon Chain’s “birthday”, showing a Updated diagram of the Ethereum roadmap.

Happy birthday beacon chain! Here’s an updated roadmap diagram for where Ethereum protocol development is at and what’s coming in what order. (I’m sure this is missing a lot, as all diagrams are, but it covers a lot of the important stuff!) pic.twitter.com/puWP7hwDlx – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 2, 2021

“Happy Birthday Beacon Chain! Here is an updated roadmap diagram to understand where the development of the Ethereum protocol is and what is coming in what order. (I’m sure it’s missing a lot, like all diagrams, but it covers a lot of the important things!) ”.

Meantime, the price of ETH has registered a pump of 5% in the last 7 days, approaching its ATH – All Time High of $ 4,844, recorded in early November. At the time of writing, however, ETH is worth $ 4,563.