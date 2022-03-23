Ethereum 2.0, between unfulfilled promises and false expectations

Key facts: The developers have already stated that Ethereum 2.0 will not fix high fees.

Scalability is for now in the hands of rollups, second layer solutions.

Talking about the arrival of Ethereum 2.0 by its developers has become “it’s okay, we solve something and we come”. Delays have been the order of the day, and launch rescheduling is becoming more frequent.

After the launch of the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain in December 2020 – which has not yet confirmed a single transaction – it seemed that the final arrival (the merger or «The Merge») was finally around the corner. It was believed that the transition would happen imminently, but no. There are still things to do.

What is controversial in this matter, beyond the delays, is that Ethereum 2.0 does not seem to live up to expectations. With each new advance that is published, it is revealed that several of the aspirations that this new update with proof of stake intended to resolve, will not be met, at least in the short term.

Scalability? Not for now

The issue of scalability in Ethereum is perhaps, for me, one of the most serious expectations that the arrival of version 2.0 brings.

Some specialists, such as Vitalik Buterin himself, promoted the idea that Ethereum it would become a network that practically solved the blockchain trilemma by improving its scalability. This concept dictates that a network cannot be scalable, secure, and decentralized at the same time. According to this theory, at least one of these points needs to be sacrificed to achieve the other two.

The truth is that the Ethereum network, in its version 2.0, will meet the security and decentralization purposes, thanks to the large number of nodes. But it will fall short in terms of scalability. Recent news shows that in the short term, once Ethereum 2.0 is released, the network will not be as scalable as it was intended to be. Because of this, developers want to shift the transaction burden to rollups and other second layer solutions.

In the past, Vitalik Buterin has developed second layer solutions to scale Ethereum, such as Plasma, which were unsuccessful. Source: ETHDenver Conference 2022/Youtube.

Rollups are transaction exchange systems that work parallel to the main Ethereum network, acting as a side chain, but without acting as such, since they only “wrap” —hence their name rollups— in a single package, multiple transactions, thus saving commissions for its users.

While Ethereum 2.0 is expected to bring growth to the number of transactions per second the network can process, qIt is doubtful if they will succeed or not, since, now, the growth will depend on the rollups. Vitalik Buterin himself, co-creator of Ethereum, has insisted on this issue. He considers that they are the definitive solution for scalability problems.

But it wasn’t always like this. In 2017, Buterin showed a roadmap that would improve scalability within Ethereum. By 2019, as reported by CriptoNoticias, scalability was a problem to be solved, and Ethereum 2.0 was a good path to that end, as Buterin himself stated. However, now the narrative has changed, to the point that the bet is to include rollups within the network and, meanwhile, carry as many transactions as possible outside the main chain.

There will be no low fees in Ethereum 2.0

Assuming that there will no longer be a scalable Ethereum, the expectations of the end of high fees also seem to be unfulfilled.

In recent days, the news was known that the arrival of Ethereum 2.0 will not have a significant impact on the management of commissions. According to some developers like Trenton Van Epps, this is because the real evolution in the process of reducing network fees will take place in layer 2 which already exists! The advance would not be directly related to Ethereum 2.0 but to the rollups.

Fees on the Ethereum mainnet currently hover around $2, but this is seemingly exceptional. Its peaks for September 2021 reached USD 60 per transaction. The high fees lasted until the beginning of March, with prices hovering around USD 10.

Ethereum is currently experiencing a period of little activity on its network. That is, few users are trading with ETH, which translates into low commissions. However, what guarantees that Ethereum 2.0 can tolerate a congested network?

Table of current commissions of the different rollups and second layer solutions of Ethereum. Source: L2 Fees.

If the expectations of low commissions are on the development of the rollups, the time of arrival of this objective can also take a long time. Rollups are independent developments, with small groups of programmers and with delays the order of the day, as happened with the zkSync 2.0 rollup.

A betting development

Bitcoin has also suffered this type of increase in its commissions, but it has second layer solutions (Lightning Network) that are quite powerful and at the same time simple.

Ethereum bets on delegating this problem and let the rollups solve it. But here’s a problem: not all rollups are compatible with each other. A platform can operate on Optimistic, but not be compatible to receive funds from another rollup such as Arbitrum. Rollups make Ethereum a bit complicated to use and make interoperability within the same ecosystem difficult.

If this “mess”, as we call it in my country, does not achieve a correct course, it does not bode well for the future. I am quite concerned that it is all about gambling and blind trust in the developers, who, that is to say, they have been criticized for the schemes that they try to implement in the network.

An example of this was Hugo Nguyen, founder and developer of the Bitcoin Nunchuk wallet, who commented that rollups would bring new problems to Ethereum. He considers that they are not a viable scalability solution, taking into account that the hardware infrastructure required to be a validator for these different rollup networks is quite expensive.

In this sense, I validate Nguyen’s criticism, since the scalability that will occur within the Ethereum 2.0 ecosystem may end up wearing down decentralization, due to the high costs that being able to participate in the network will mean.

False promises, but whose fault is it?

Although I can say that it is impossible to point out a culprit for the false expectations generatedthe developer community does have some responsibility. These expectations were born, perhaps, in particular users who began to massively replicate incorrect or outdated information. But, the developers did not deny any of these expectations. It was something like promoting FOMO (fear of being left out, for its acronym in English).

There is no “official” culprit, so to speak. However, the Ethereum specialist community has “sold the idea” that the network would become a phenomenon. The idea was promoted that it would solve the serious problems that it currently suffers and that I have described throughout the article: scalability and commissions.

Buterin himself, who is the leader behind everything that involves development in Ethereum, seems to be the great one. Since the first reports covered by CriptoNoticias in 2017, Buterin bet on a real solution in Ethereum 2.0, however, those initial promises will not be fulfilled. Over time, he changed the narratives to show that the blockchain he developed is on the right track.

Along with Buterin, different personalities have been dedicated to fueling this sea of ​​FOMO-causing expectations about what Ethereum will be. In part, I understand. For this network to achieve its goals, it needs a higher level of adoption. With that, it seems that they have launched an advertising campaign selling expectations to get people interested in Ethereum.

delay after delay

Something that has been quite marked within Ethereum has been its delay schedule. Every time a possible date for the release of any update is announced, it is no longer surprising to users that it is postponed.

For example, the migration to proof of stake (which has been talked about since the beginning of Ethereum) has had numerous tentative dates, none of which have been met so far.

In July 2020, with the arrival of the Beacon Chain (Ethereum 2.0 blockchain) already announced, a debate between two major developers, Justin Drake and Vitalik Buterin, showed that there was no fixed date. Buterin pointed to his arrival in mid-2020, while Drake believed that he would arrive by 2021. The fact finally happened in 2020.

Justin Drake has disagreed several times with different developers when making decisions. Source: Ethereum Foundation / Youtube.

After that, Drake himself conducted a survey in April 2021 among the developer community, about what they believed would be the date for the minimum viable union (merger of Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0), pointing to June 2021 as a possible candidate. . A year later, it is announced that, by June 2022, it could be, now, that the long-awaited merger arrives.

The narrative, at least to me, seems clear. The developers do not know how to handle scheduled dates. I can attribute this to an overly optimistic sentiment to deliver Ethereum 2.0 as quickly as possible, and whose process has taken much longer than expected.

Although, with my experience in the field of programming, I know that it can be something quite normal, it can affect the expectations of investors and users.

The background of EIP-1559 and unfulfilled expectations

The delays in Ethereum 2.0 are not the only unfulfilled expectations on the part of Ethereum and its developer environment.

In mid-2021, EIP-1559 was launched, which sought to reduce the issuance of ethers (Ethereum cryptocurrency) and was said to lower commissions. Months after it was launched, CriptoNoticias reported how not only did they not lower rates, but they reached historical peaks.

It is worth mentioning that the expectation about the reduction of commissions did not come from any official organization, but rather the idea was born among the community. In any case, from the entities in charge of the development of Ethereum, there does not seem to have been any effort to clarify these doubts, or inaccuracies on the part of the users.

I imagine the scenario with the arrival of Ethereum 2.0: users and investors will ask themselves “what happened to what they promised? it was a failure?” and the developers will reply: “we didn’t say anything about that”.

It only remains to wait

I do not want it to be understood with what has been said that I have a rejection vision towards Ethereum, at all. It seems to me an interesting technology to follow. Although it causes annoyance the lack of clarity on the part of the developers in really explaining what the final objective of certain changes is.

Ethereum 2.0 is an improvement, that is, without further ado. It is not the launch of a new technology. Proof-of-stake networks already exist. There are even networks that also try to solve the blockchain trilemma, as is the case of Solana – which is considered an “Ethereum Killer” by her followers -. But these blockchains also have some problems to solve, thus leaving the trilemma still unsolved, for now.

In my opinion, Ethereum and its developers should not focus on solving this trilemma. It does not seem like something that the community urgently demands. If so, users would migrate to other networks that claim to solve them. I don’t know if I should call it an obsession, but the search for a perfect Ethereum has brought them more problems than they are capable of solving.

To really know what will become of Ethereum when the release of its version 2.0 finally occurs, we just have to wait. We must not fall into expectations.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.