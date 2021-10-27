Ethereum 2.0 closer and closer: today Altair arrives, and in a year, mining could be just a memory

scheduled for today, October 27, 2021 at 10:56 UTC (12:56 Italian time), a important update of the Ethereum blockchain: it’s about Altair, which represents a further step towards the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism for which the community has been preparing for many months now.

The new Altair update represents a improvement for the Beacon Chain (the “parallel” chain that serves to ferry the current Ethereum blockchain towards Ethereum 2.0, that is, towards the proof of stake) to the extent that it offers support to “light” clients through a series of small and large detailed changes on the official blog of the Ethereum community.

Altair: lighter Ethereum clients in preparation for Ethereum 2.0

The goal with Altair is to allow clients to run within any environment (therefore also a smartphone, an integrated hardware platform to go as far as browser extensions and even within another blockchain compatible with smart contracts). It is therefore a preparatory update for the epochal transition that Ethereum will face in the future, also known as “The Merge” and which will effectively “merge” the main blockchain with the Beacon Chain, sanctioning the transition to Ethereum 2.0 and proof-of-stake.

The last important junction, in this process, was the “London” fork which took place at the beginning of August which had the effect, among others, of modifying the issue of commissions and introducing the “burn” or a measure to moderate inflation for Ether. We talked about it in this news: Ethereum: the day of the London hard fork. Here is what it is and what the consequences are.

Keep calm and upgrade your client to beacon chain Altair HF compatible version ASAP! 🦅 Please ensure the version of your beacon node and validator client is greater than what https://t.co/pK78fogKbd listed. Altair will go live at epoch 74240 (Oct 27, 2021, 10:56:23 am UTC)! pic.twitter.com/d6vPzUT09U Hsiao-Wei Wang (@icebearhww) October 25, 2021

Currently the “burn” rate of 5.31 ETH per minute and since the London implementation have been burned over 628 thousand Ether, for a value of more than 2.6 billion dollars. Currently the growth rate of the emission of Ether of 2.2% per year, but with the advent of The Merge and the transition to Ethereum 2.0 the emission rate will become negative, going up to -2% and turning Ether into a deflationary cryptocurrency.

Goodbye mining with proof-of-stake, but not before mid-2022

The London update was supposed, on paper, to make Ether mining less profitable. But the NFT phenomenon (Non Fungible Token, which rely on the Ethereum blockchain) has been underestimated, which has led to a greater use of the network, with the effect of increasing the hashrate and that is the computing power used on it. This means that mining continued to be profitable, with the consequence that there was no change in the demand for GPUs.

In order to definitively abandon mining, it is necessary to switch to Ethereum 2.0, with the disposal of the consent mechanism based on proof-of-work in favor of the one based on proof-of-stake. This will allow for an extremely more sustainable blockchain, reducing the energy consumption of the network by 99%.

The consequence will therefore be a net reduction in demand for mining GPUs, which should lead to greater availability of the same for all gamers who want to update their gaming configurations (and obviously net of other problems such as the shortage of semiconductors). It remains the unknown as to the actual date on which there will be the transition to the Proof of Stake, but according to the latest information available “The Merge” should take place during the first half of 2022.