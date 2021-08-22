Ethereum 2.0 – Everything you need to know

Ethereum is one of the most impressive cryptocurrencies ever launched. Since Ethereum’s launch in July 2015, this open-source, blockchain-based platform has continued to evolve and exceed expectations.

With several records already to its name, Ethereum’s price prediction is almost a safe bet for those who have traded this cryptocurrency from the start. We are no longer talking about an ancient Book of Ra, but about the second largest cryptocurrency platform in the world. It is also confident that both Ethereum and Bitcoin will remain at the top of the cryptocurrency chain for many years to come.

Given the constant evolution of this cryptocurrency, an update should have appeared much earlier. For cryptocurrency traders nowadays, the fact that the current ETH blockchain is about to reach its limits is no longer Ethereum news! We finally have an update that will arrive in November 2021 and who promises to solve all current problems and to prepare the blockchain for the evolution of Ethereum mining. One of the developers at Prysmatic Lab, the Ethereum 2.0 infrastructure company, said a November launch is highly likely.

And while this isn’t set in stone, as there are quite a few factors that could influence the best time to release Ethereum 2.0, Raul Jordan, Prysmatic developer, argues that despite potential security checks and user experience improvements, “November is still favorable for a launch”. With that in mind, let’s see what we know so far about this long-awaited update.

Essential features of Ethereum 2.0

A blockchain update cannot be compared to that of an operating system or application. In this particular case, updates are only performed when the blockchain absolutely needs them and has reached a point of no return. Now, Ethereum 2.0 promises a maximum of 100,000 transactions per second, unlike the previous version, which only supported 14.

At the same time, with this new update, there will be a transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake mechanism. The latter assumes that miners will be rewarded based on their participation in the blockchain. This will undoubtedly have a huge impact on Ethereum’s quotes, which will most likely end up breaking all of its previous records once again.

Peer-to-peer optimization is also on the list of Ethereum’s enhancements and exciting news. Nodes will benefit people with better reputation and behavior while limiting the activity of less relevant people with the new version.

So far, it all seems almost too good to be true. While there are still a few miles to go, any new difficulties that may arise along the way and affect the interoperability of the ETH network with other blockchains will be resolved with this new update.

Finally, the Ethereum 2.0 APIs will benefit from the full integration into Prysm. For the most part, ETH 2.0 is intended to bring Ethereum’s value to a level in line with its evolution over the past few years. The years of delay in this update meant that Ethereum mining earned more commissions than Bitcoin mining, which is $ 1.2 million in just days from transaction fees!

User experience and security

The new Ethereum update is currently running on the public Medalla test network, where it is rigorously tested and checked before finally being moved to the main network. The well-known security company Trail of Bits will perform the second security audit of the ETH 2.0 Prysm client. As with the first audit, it was conducted by Quantstamp.

Loading... Advertisements

Up to this point, the developers behind ETH firmly believe these two audits will be sufficient to ensure safety of every Ethereum miner out there and also improve the user experience in the near future. Of course, the Ethereum analysis after the second audit does not mark the end of the job for them. They have the entire roadmap in front of them, and these are the main boxes they plan to check:

Create a complete Ethereum 2.0 web interface for Prysm;

Fix all major bugs before switching from the test network to the main network;

Improve the Slasher algorithm (this is the algorithm responsible for punishing cheating within the blockchain);

Creation of a common format for Slasher protection to facilitate the transport of keys between Ethereum 2.0 users.

What does the transition from ETH 1.0 to ETH 2.0 entail?

First of all, the Ethereum 2.0 update will not bring about any significant and immediate changes, especially for the everyday Ethereum miner. The transition will be remarkably smooth to protect mining and ensure that the transition will not have any downsides or adverse effects.

As such, the transition from Ethereum 1.0 to Ethereum 2.0 will take place in several gradual phases. First, we will have the phase 0, which is expected to start in November and extend over the course of the following year. From what we know so far, Phase 0 will be an arrangement, a fact that has also been confirmed by the developers behind the project. Any Ethereum miner will be able to “to melt” their ETH1 cryptocurrencies to receive the rank of validator within ETH2. These validators will act as the security organs of the Ethereum 2.0 company. This will be mainly due to the proof-of-stake mechanism addressed in this update.

This means that the network will begin to support a hybrid model which involves both PoW and PoS. This way, both block validators and GPU / ASIC miners will have enough wiggle room. Thus, the Ethereum cryptocurrency will not switch to version 2.0 overnight. Probably, the whole transition process could take years. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: exciting times are ahead for Ethereum fans!

Conclusion

Eventually, Phase 1 will strengthen the preparations for Phase 0 and activate blockchains that will process transactions and contracts with Ethereum 2.0. As soon as ETH runs exclusively on PoS rails, two natural choices will present themselves to every miner. The first would be that of sell all current equipment and start buying Ether, while the other option, shrimp of GPU miners (regarding GPU miners), would be that of initiate the transition to other altcoins. In the end, experts do not doubt that the Ethereum ecosystem will have no difficulty adapting to the PoS and that the whole process will be conducted in a simple and efficient way.

Biography of the author:

Arthur Rowley is a passionate writer specializing primarily in technology and marketing. Having spent years perfecting his craft, he can now assure you that he has a lot of acclaim for these areas and is dedicated to delivering high quality blogging content.