Ethereum 2.0 is getting closer and closer thanks to the Altair update of the Beacon Chain

On October 21, the price of Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high before plunging back below $ 4,000 after the $ 435 million options expiration on October 22. The Ethereum network is ready to take another step towards Ethereum 2.0 with the Altair update of the Beacon Chain, scheduled for October 27 at epoch 74240. Eth2 will be a fully proof-of-stake (PoS) network. , for which the community has been preparing for more than a year.

As explained by a blog post from the Ethereum Foundation, Altair is a Beacon Chain update that introduces support for light clients, pre-validator inactivity loss accounting, increased slashing severity, and changes to validator rewards for simplified management. This is the first scheduled update of the Beacon Chain.

The blog post indicates that this update represents a “heating upgrade”For the Beacon Chain and its associated clients. Essentially, the update will bring several core functions to the Ethereum 2.0 network.

First, the introduction of synchronization committees for light client functions allows them to synchronize with the header chain at low computational and data costs.

Second, the revision of the incentive accounting brings about three main changes: archiving actions use a more efficient bit field format that reduces complexity, the quadratic “loss due to inactivity”Is based on individual validators instead of globally (irrelevant for validators who participate more than 80% of the time), and some bug fixes in the rewards accounting.

Du Jun, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, explained to Cointelegraph:

“Before Altair, if the blockchain stops finalizing for two weeks, completely inactive validators lose about 11.8% of their balance and active validators 75% of the time lose about 3.1%. After Altair, the loss of the completely inactive validator will be approximately 15.4% while that of the active validator 75% of the time only 0.3%. “

This will make the inactivity loss more forgiving for honest but erratic validators.

“Keep calm and upgrade your client to an Altair hard fork compatible version of the beacon chain as soon as possible! Make sure the version of your beacon node and validator client is higher than those listed. Altair will be implemented at the height of epoch 74240! “

Keep calm and upgrade your client to beacon chain Altair HF compatible version ASAP! Please ensure the version of your beacon node and validator client is greater than what https://t.co/pK78fogKbd listed. Altair will go live at epoch 74240 (Oct 27, 2021, 10:56:23 am UTC)! pic.twitter.com/d6vPzUT09U – Hsiao-Wei Wang (@icebearhww) October 25, 2021

Third, the update introduces changes to penalty parameters that make inactivity losses and slashing more stringent than in the pre-Altair era. The main changes to these parameters will be three. The inactivity penalty rate is reduced by 25%, reducing the time it takes to lose balance sheets by nearly 13.4%. The minimum slashing quotient drops from 128 to 64 (the quotient is the smallest fraction of the total balance that a validator hit by slashing will lose). This brings the minimum slashing penalty to 0.5 ETH, double the previous 0.25 ETH.

Additionally, the proportional slash multiplier is increased from one to two, so the slashing penalty will be double the percentage of other validators hit by slashing in the 18 days before and after the event. Jun elaborated on this change:

“For example, if you are hit by slashing and within 18 days (in both directions) 7% of the other validators have been hit by slashing, pre-Altair your slashing penalty would have been 7%, post-Altair will be of the 14%. “

These tweaks to the incentive structure are often extremely critical to network security, as they reward higher levels of participation and are appropriately regulated across the entire system. Currently, however, this change will have no direct effect on users and decentralized applications (dApps) on the network, being an update that only affects the Beacon Chain.

However, this will also affect Ethereum users after the highly anticipated transition to Eth2. Jun explained that this update will lower the participation threshold in Ethereum 2.0 for users:

“One of Altair’s main goals is to make a light client simple and efficient enough to run in any environment (mobile devices, embedded hardware, browser extensions, and even other smart contract blockchains).”

The redistribution of benefits will result in the renewal of the reward and penalty structure for validators, making the incentives dedicated to network participants more systematic and easier to understand with logical reasoning.

A dress rehearsal for the merger

It makes sense that this update represents a “warm up”For Beacon Chain updates in the future, as the stakes are relatively low at the moment. Given that node operators will have already experienced a concurrent upgrade on the blockchain, any future upgrades towards the merger should happen with greater ease. This is a critical step, as after the merger the sums on the network will be much more significant.

Ben Edgington, a developer of Ethereum and Teku, Eth2 client developed by ConsenSys, explained to Cointelegraph how Altair relates to the upcoming merger:

“The proof of stake update, known as a merger, will be the largest update in Ethereum’s history. The Altair update will offer valuable experience to ensure the merger runs smoothly when ready for implementation in 2022. ”

When asked about the impact of the staker update on the Beacon Chain, Edgington said that overall they won’t notice any difference with Altair. Essentially, it does nothing but “put in order”Without affecting in any way either the expected rewards earned by stakers or the way they interact with the blockchain.

As described in Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 2982, the change in punitive parameters will apply to both slashing and inactivity losses. Edgington mentioned that reducing these penalties on launching the Beacon Chain was intended to allow stakers to get used to and familiarize themselves with the system. The merger will configure the penalties to their “cryptoeconomically optimal values,”While Altair shifts them slightly in this direction. Going on, he explained how this development benefits network security:

“The beacon chain has never recorded any inactivity losses, and only 0.06% of the validators have experienced slashing, so these penalties are largely theoretical. They are designed to make deliberate attacks against the beacon chain very expensive. Increasing them with Altair therefore improves the security of the blockchain. “

Rick Delaney, senior analyst at OKEx Insights. the research team of cryptocurrency exchange OKEx explained to Cointelegraph that this is a vital component of network security, commenting: “if the incentives are not aligned, malicious users may be able to circumvent the system.“

The merger could alter the dynamics of the “Ethereum killers”

The Altair update follows another big development that took place in August this year, the London hard fork. The main change introduced by the latter was the EIP-1559, which changed the transaction cost mechanism to burn a certain portion of the gas fees, putting ETH on a deflationary course.

According to data from Ultrasound.money, Ether’s current burn rate is 5.31 ETH / min, and more than 628,000 ETH has been burned so far, or more than $ 2.6 billion. The growth rate of the offer currently corresponds to 2.2% per annum. A simulation of the merger on the Ultrasound.money website shows that this growth rate will turn negative, dropping to -2% annually.

Delaney explored the impact of gas fees on the entire ecosystem, explaining:

“It is part of the ongoing update that should reduce Ethereum’s gas fees. So far, ‘Ethereum killers’ have benefited from the often prohibitive fees on the dominant smart contract network. It will be interesting to see if these blockchains maintain their market share if the rollout of the Ethereum sharding implementation goes smoothly and reduces transaction costs. “

The merger will introduce the PoS consensus mechanism on the Ethereum network, after which scalability will be improved by the implementation of data sharding. Until then, rival blockchain networks with smart contract capabilities, such as Solana and Binance Smart Chain, could continue to gain ground based on their lower gas fees.

Edgington underlined the support of layer-two network solutions, through which users can access gas fees that are minimal compared to the layer-one network:

“As developers, we don’t care too much about Ethereum killers. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s layer-2 roll-up technologies are already delivering tremendous scalability benefits and a rich ecosystem of exciting new capabilities, fully backed by Ethereum’s core network security. Protocol updates in the coming year and beyond will support and improve everything that is happening on layer-2. “

While the Altair update may not mean much to Ethereum network end users, it is incredibly important to developers and other participants looking forward to the merger, scheduled for 2022. A few days ago, 40 representatives across Eth1 teams and Eth2, Ethereum Foundation and ConsenSys got together for a week, developing a PoS-based testnet with multiple clients from Eth1 and Eth2.

This success is a great confidence boost in Ethereum’s ability to complete the transition to PoS and shut down the Eth1 proof-of-work network forever.