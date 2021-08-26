Ethereum 2.0 staking contract becomes largest ETH holder

Recently, the Ethereum network has reached a new milestone related to staking. On August 17, the Ethereum 2.0 smart staking contract became the largest holder of Ether (ETH), surpassing Wrapped Ether (WETH). According to data from Etherscan, the Eth2 deposit agreement now contains over 7.14 million Ether tokens, which is equivalent to $ 23 billion at the time of writing.

This represents nearly 6.1% of all Ether tokens in circulation, so the staking rate for Ethereum is now above 6%. The Wrapped Ether deposit smart contract fell to second place, with 6.97 million tokens, 5.94% of all Ether. Data from Beaconcha.in reveals that there are currently 217,354 validators on the Ethereum network.

First of all, this milestone has brought Ether to third place in the ranking of the cryptocurrencies with the highest staking rate. According to data from Staking Rewards, the Ethereum 2.0 deposit agreement comes third right after Cardano and Solana, blockchain proof-of-stake (PoS) since their creation. In contrast to the $ 23 billion in ETH, the SOL in staking is worth $ 26 billion and the ADA in staking a whopping 63 billion dollars.

Pete Humiston, director of Kraken Intelligence, research department of the Kraken exchange, discussed these different blockchains with Cointelegraph:

“Ether’s market cap is well over $ 350 billion – several multiples larger than Solana and Cardano. SOL and ADA may also have a larger stake than ETH’s 5.7% stake on ETH 2.0, but Ethereum’s sheer size suggests it will inevitably overtake both as ETH 2.0 rapidly advances. “

Ether staking is only in its infancy

Ether staking is already hitting milestones and climbing the ranks, although staking on the Ethereum network is still in its infancy. All Ether currently deposited in the Eth2 deposit smart contract are blocked and can only be withdrawn after the Beacon Chain merges with the core Ethereum network, the final stage of its transition to a PoS consensus mechanism.

Rick Delaney, senior analyst at OKEx Insights, the research team at cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, explained to Cointelegraph possible factors that could slow the transition:

“Some factors will likely slow adoption, including the requirement to freeze capital on the Beacon Chain, the risks associated with centralized staking services, the launch of additional opportunities to generate returns in Ethereum’s more expansive DApp ecosystem, and protocol risk. tied to any major network update. “

The new milestone for Ethereum staking follows an important event in the transformation of the blockchain, the London hard fork. The London update was rolled out to the network on August 5, introducing the highly anticipated Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, along with four other EIPs: EIP-3554, EIP-3541, EIP-3198 and EIP-3529.

EIP-1559 made a change to the transaction pricing mechanism that eventually reduced the token’s inflation rate and cut miners’ revenue from fees. This update is the penultimate step before the final merger of the Eth1 and Eth2 blockchains scheduled for 2022.

Humiston mentioned that ETH’s scaled-down inflation makes it a much scarcer asset than it would otherwise be. The inflationary program will change again following the final transformation into PoS:

“If the destroyed ETH exceeds those issued in the PoS, ETH will become a deflationary asset. If demand remains at current levels, we can assume that the price of ETH is likely to rise, if everything else remains constant. “

This price increase could result in a positive feedback loop, as a higher price could promote innovation and development in the ecosystem, which in turn would lead to greater use of the network and consequently even more ETH destroyed by the mechanism. introduced by this EIP. In addition to reducing the selling pressure on ETH in the short to medium term by favoring a rise in the price, there are other aspects that must be considered.

Delaney pointed out that miners currently sell ETH to cover expenses related to electricity and hardware, but when the network is fully protected by stakers, miners will also be incentivized to accumulate ETH:

“Meanwhile, the ETH of network users will disappear from circulation through the burn mechanism of 1559. While the resulting offer shock will likely send ETH to the moon, it could have a centralizing effect on the validator structure and concentration of wealth in the network.”

Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant on-chain analytics service, mentioned in a tweet that a sales “liquidity crisis” could push ETH above Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of price. Cointelegraph spoke about this scenario with Andrew Keys, founder of ConsenSys Capital and co-founder and managing partner of Darma Capital, who made it clear that there will be a reduction in supply, but “will call a ‘liquidity crisis’ may be an exaggeration.Going on, Keys added:

“This reduction in the token offering, coupled with Ethereum’s greater scalability and its larger developer community should drive ETH’s price well beyond that of BTC over the next 24 months.”

The flippening narrative

Following the London update, in addition to the increased interest observed in Eth2’s smart staking contract, the price of the token also saw huge gains. Over the past week, ETH has seen an increase of 10.58%, while the growth in the last month corresponds to 51.80%, surpassing Bitcoin’s monthly earnings by 42%.

This incremental difference has brought the flippening narrative back into the cryptoverse. Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the largest independent financial advisory organizations in the world, predicted that ETH will continue to outperform BTC for the remainder of the year. Additionally, he mentioned that within the next five years, Ether’s value will surpass that of Bitcoin, adding, “Ethereum’s rise to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable.“

Recently, Coinbase’s second quarter revenue report revealed that the volume of ETH traded on the platform surpassed that of BTC for the first time in the exchange’s nine years of operation. One of the most popular hardware wallets, Ledger, announced the integration of a staking option accessible via Ledger Live, which could lead to higher retail interest levels for network staking, fueling the frenzy around Ethereum in general. , a dynamic usually reserved for Bitcoin.

Regarding the odds of a flippening, Delaney explained that “considering their respective current use cases, BTC as a store of value and ETH needed to interact with smart contracts, it seems likely that ETH’s trading volume will eventually exceed that of BTC.“In addition to trading, DApp service consumers will need to purchase ETH to interact with it. This is a stark contrast, as most of BTC’s offering is in cold storage solutions:

“Initiatives such as Lido’s integration with Ledger make Ethereum staking more attractive to those who want to avoid the risks and fees associated with centralized staking services, capital lockout requirements, technical barriers to entry and security. These factors, combined with the fact that users can stake less than the 32 ETH required to operate an independent validator node, should result in increased stake participation. “

The rise in total blocked value (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) apps and the boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) offer evidence of strong use of Ethereum. According to data from DappRadar, TVL in DeFi grew 19% from pre-hard fork levels to around $ 102 billion on August 4, and is currently hovering around $ 122.6 billion. This usage could further increase if the network’s ongoing transition succeeds in reducing the gas price and improving scalability as desired.

Keys commented that Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin in any metric except market capitalization and trading volumes, and that it’s only a matter of time before ETH overtakes BTC in these two as well. Continuing, he added, “The Ethereum ecosystem is the largest ecosystem supporting blockchain applications, with 95% of blockchain-based applications developed within it.“

Whether ETH will overtake BTC in the short term remains to be seen, but Ethereum 2.0 could spark renewed interest in the cryptocurrency industry in general, including from traditional financial markets. As revealed in a report by JPMorgan Chase, Ethereum staking returns could reach $ 20 billion by 2022 and $ 40 billion by 2025. This is yet another encouraging sign that bolsters sustained demand for Ethereum.