Ethereum 2.0: supply could drop by 1%

According to an ultrasound simulation, Ethereum’s supply could shrink by 1% per year after switching to ETH 2.0.

Towards the reduction of ETH’s supply

The simulation is based on three settable parameters. Setting these three parameters at 10 million ETH in staking, 50 Gwei of average base gas, and the transition to Proof-of-Stake on March 31, 2022, starting from April 2022, ETH’s supply could start to shrink.

After a maximum peak of 119.3 million ETH, it could fall to 118.6 million at the end of 2022, to 117.4 at the end of 2023 and to approximately 116 million at the end of 2024.

Currently, however, the supply of ETH is constantly growing, even if since the hard fork London it has started to increase less.

This is just a simulation with arbitrarily set parameters, and the results obviously change depending on the base gas you choose to set. Furthermore, the base gas varies over time, and the simulation does not take this into account.

According to other estimates, the reduction could actually be even higher, perhaps even double.

Ethereum is currently on pace for -2% supply shrink a year once the PoS merge takes place in a few months. – eric.eth (@econoar) October 26, 2021

Supply Ethereum, what changes with version 2.0

ETH does not have a preset limit for its supply, like instead the 21 million BTC, but the burn of part of the fees could not only prevent the supply of ETH from growing forever, but perhaps also cause it to decrease significantly.

In fact, with the transition to PoS, if the gas levels remain similar to the current ones, the new blockchain will begin to burn more ETH than will be created for each single new block.

At the moment the London hard fork reduced the issuance of new ETHs by 57%, thanks to the destruction of nearly 630,000 of the more than 1.1 million ETH that were distributed as rewards to miners.

With the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake the miners will disappear, and ETH created out of thin air to reward them will be replaced by presumably fewer ETH created to reward stakers who validate blocks instead of miners.

Staking rewards are 5 to 10 times lower than mining rewards, so fewer will be created for each single validated block. Furthermore, staking doesn’t require large investments in electricity at all, like mining, so it won’t be a problem for stakers to accept lower rewards.

Doubts about the transition to PoS

It remains to understand:

if the number of blocks validated on average in the unit of time will remain the same,

if the fees burned remain high,

if the fees paid by users remain on the same levels,

how many ETH will be immobilized in total for staking.

To date it is impossible to say with certainty how it will turn out, but the possibility that the supply of ETH may begin to decline seems to be there. However, it should be remembered that even before the London hard fork someone suggested that the supply could basically stop growing, while for now it has been only a slowdown in growth.