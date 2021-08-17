Ethereum: 21 billion ETH in bull run staking

Ethereum is taking huge strides towards its version 2.0, with over $ 21 billion in value already in staking on the testnet of the protocol.

A sign of enormous trust on the part of investors, that have locked token that, in the event that the transition to version 2.0 does not take place, will be irremediably lost.

21 billion – and it may not stop there

The race towards staking of Ethereum, at what is an excellent time for protocol. An equivalent of approximately $ 21 billion has already been staked on test net, with the money and the rewards that can only be recovered once there is the definitive transition to version 2.0.

Why is this good news? Because it is an unequivocal sign of the confidence that small and large investors have in the protocol and its ability to change without interruption. A protocol which, among other things, has also demonstrated this ability with the recent move to the London Upgrade, which is already producing its important effects, also in terms of Ethereum token burn.

It won’t be the only carrier for the price

Though burn And staking of Ethereum these are the arguments that are holding the most bench on the markets, in reality we believe that the carriers that will be able to offer the most concrete boost to the price of Ethereum for the next few months will be two more:

The world of decentralized finance, after an important setback during the last crisis in the sector, in May and June, it has returned forcefully to the center of the cryptocurrency market. And it can continue to push the price of ETH up, even if they are moving forward fierce competitors like Solana. Ethereum, in particular by virtue of its transition to a validation system PoS, will be able to sleep more than peacefully for the future in this very important niche.

These too were vector of the growth of the last weeks of Ethereum. Axies and many other projects, especially in the segment that crosses blockchain and video games, have created enormous trading volumes. The same can be said for what is marketed through OpenSea. The overall result is a sector capable of moving a lot of money – and of pushing the price of ETH on gas, which remains the very first protocol even in this niche, despite once again rather aggressive competition is being organized.

Look to Ethereum for the health of the crypto world

An interesting report was released yesterday, which indicates that in Singapore investors – institutional and non-institutional – are already betting on Ethereum more decisively than Bitcoin. For many it is a trend that could spread like wildfire and make ETH the favorite of those who bet on cryptocurrencies for investment purposes.

We believe that it would still be a very long process – and that in the crypto-space two and more projects, even of this size, can coexist. A news of color and little more, which however confirms that Ethereum is truly experiencing an extraordinary state of health.