Ethereum: + 30% in the last 7 days and maybe it’s not over yet





Ethereum – recent protagonist of the London update – continues to grow and, if the supports were to hold up even in the next few hours, it could really accelerate above $ 3,200, guaranteeing all investors who have taken bullish positions a fair degree of satisfaction.

On the other hand, take a look at the graph of the recent evolution of the ETH price:

Ethereum is keeping earnings above the $ 3,000 pivot zone. The price of ETH is also likely to accelerate above the $ 3,200 resistance zone, with the price trading above the 100-hour simple moving average and with a major uptrend line forming with support. close to $ 3,060 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

We remember how over the last few hours Ethereum partially corrected to the downside, but like i bulls have been particularly active above the $ 3,000 support zone, pushing the value of the cryptocurrency above the $ 3,150 level and beyond the $ 3,200 barrier.

The price then traded up to $ 3,233, but there was no close above $ 3,200. The price is now consolidating gains below the $ 3,200 level, with a move similar to that of Bitcoin.

However, ETH is still trading well above the $ 3,100 level and the 100-hour simple moving average, and some technical factors appear to be encouraging about ETH’s chances of further growth. In this regard, we recall that on the upside there is an immediate resistance placed at 3,200 dollars, after which, before embracing with conviction new bullish positions, it will be necessary to experience the key resistance at 3,230 dollars.

Only a clear break and close above the $ 3,200 and $ 3,230 resistance levels could incentivize another hike, perhaps aiming for a test at $ 3,350 and, therefore, $ 3,500.

Conversely, if Ethereum fails to continue rising above the $ 3,200 and $ 3,230 resistance levels, a downward correction could begin. In this case, the first test is the one at $ 3,120 and then $ 3,100. Exceeding this level to the downside, the doors would open for a drop to $ 3,000.

Of course, we remind all our interested readers that it is possible to invest in Ethereum through i best online brokers like eToro (here the official website): in a few moments you can open a demo account for free with which to test your strategies!