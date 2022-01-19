Ethereum: $ 6 billion Burn

Maximum correlation for Ethereum with the king of the Bitcoin sector, which is also creating lateral movements on the price of $ ETH. This offers us the opportunity to analyze the short and medium term future of ETH.

However, starting from a important side: the burn from Ethereum continue to fast pace and has reached, at current prices, approx 6 billion dollars of equivalent value. It is absolutely no small thing, even in relation to the actual market capitalization of Ethereum.

Ethereum’s burn continues to flourish

With the protocol continuing to travel on attractive prices, we can think of investing with it eToro – go here to get a free virtual account with all the top features AVAILABLE – an intermediary that offers overall 43+ crypto in the price list, with many goodies beyond the most capitalized on the market.

Also through this intermediary we have the Smart Portfolios, which allow us to operate with crypto baskets in style ETF, which accompany ETH to other top projects in a financial sense. We also have systems such as the CopyTrader, which allows you to invest copying the best. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Burn at full speed: less and less $ ETH available on the market

What was introduced with the London Fork is proceeding under full sail. In fact, at the time of writing, they have been taken out of circulation as well 1.6 million ETH, or taking into account the price history 6 billion dollars about. An impressive sum that will make anyone who has entered the market happy Ethereum with a medium and long-term time horizon.

According to the basic law of the markets, when demand stops, a reduction in supply can only convert, leaving the right time for adjustments, into a bullish pressure on the price. The burn it continues at an almost constant pace, for a mechanism that continues to function as intended. And will therefore continue to exercise his bullish pressure, as soon as this stage of lateral movements will come to an end.

The other challenges of Ethereum will pass from PoS

And not only in terms of being able to become more scalable, but also in gaining more relevance in those circles where the energy consumption are believed to be more important than concentration the functioning of a network.

Bitcoin was born for something else – and there is little to discuss about this. The ground that Ethereum however, it is losing to other networks in terms of use, let’s think of the commercial projects that have chosen, for example, others chain precisely by virtue of PoS or similar systems, it can only be recovered after the transition to the new validation system.

On the fact that PoS can significantly decrease the fee and dramatically increase the scalability we continue to to feed some doubts, now in excellent company, given that even the biggest supporters of Ethereum they had to follow this point of view.

The passage to PoS, with the 2022 that it should finally be time decisive, will certainly be the fulcrum of the next operations and the possible growth of Ethereum – and also of its confirmation as a fundamental hub for all the most important projects of decentralized finance.

On the short and very short period movements, however, we will have to wait for the guide of Bitcoin – which with its lateral movements has bogged down the whole market, but is also a candidate to become the trigger for the next one bull run.