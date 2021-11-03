Ethereum, a new all-time high above $ 4,600

There is no sign of slowing down the price run of Ethereum, with the new record scored in the last few hours at altitude $ 4,642, after yesterday’s. At the time this article is written and published, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 4,606 (source CoinDesk), + 6.12% in one day.

ETH’s rush: new record, + 6% in one day

As already pointed out on several occasions, one of the factors responsible for the trend is to be attributed toAltair update of the Beacon Chain, introduced last Wednesday with the aim of making transaction management faster and more efficient. The first of the graphs attached below captures the variation appreciated over the last week: it went from $ 3,918 on 28 October to the current share.

The upward trend emerges even more clearly and clearly if we consider a broader period, such as that relating to the last month: October 3, ETH it was trading at $ 3,413.

Is it therefore the right time to put your savings and try your hand at trading Ethereum or Bitcoin (which is also growing), betting everything on a further surge? Better to approach the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with the awareness that the possibility of generating a profit in a short time is counterbalanced by the hypothesis of a decline in prices: the dangers related to the volatility of the investment are always around the corner.