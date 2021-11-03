News

Ethereum, a new all-time high above $ 4,600

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

There is no sign of slowing down the price run of Ethereum, with the new record scored in the last few hours at altitude $ 4,642, after yesterday’s. At the time this article is written and published, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 4,606 (source CoinDesk), + 6.12% in one day.

ETH’s rush: new record, + 6% in one day

As already pointed out on several occasions, one of the factors responsible for the trend is to be attributed toAltair update of the Beacon Chain, introduced last Wednesday with the aim of making transaction management faster and more efficient. The first of the graphs attached below captures the variation appreciated over the last week: it went from $ 3,918 on 28 October to the current share.

The value of Ethereum and its variation in the last week (November 3, 2021)

The upward trend emerges even more clearly and clearly if we consider a broader period, such as that relating to the last month: October 3, ETH it was trading at $ 3,413.

The value of Ethereum and its variation in the last month (November 3, 2021)

Is it therefore the right time to put your savings and try your hand at trading Ethereum or Bitcoin (which is also growing), betting everything on a further surge? Better to approach the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with the awareness that the possibility of generating a profit in a short time is counterbalanced by the hypothesis of a decline in prices: the dangers related to the volatility of the investment are always around the corner.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

5 fun movies to watch on Infinity

August 21, 2021

Marvel movies delay: Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther and The Marvels slip

2 weeks ago

Hugh Jackman, fifth biopsy for skin cancer: “Use sunscreen”

September 7, 2021

Batman: Fans are clamoring for the Ben Affleck movie

September 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button