Ethereum above $ 4000: here’s what’s about to happen!

It was not yet a week since the most important cryptocurrency, after Bitcoin, the infamous Ethereum passed for the first time, in its history, the threshold of $ 4,000. Today, with this article we want to try to understand with you what they were the reasons for this excellent leap forward and above all what is about to happen on the podium of the cryptocurrecies.

Before starting, two clarifications are necessary: ​​the first concerns the video attached to this content by title “Ethereum at the highest, bursts the ALTSEASON “.

The expert Tiziano tridico it will be very useful for you to focus not only the new implications on Ethereum, but also to take stock of the week on the others important altcoins. The second clarification concerns the usual investment risk warning.

Remember that this article is not intended to invite you to do so, but only to inform you about major events involving cryptocurrencies. Always be in control of yourself and your money and make every decision about it in full autonomy. Having made the necessary premises, we can begin!

Ethereum breaks through the $ 4,000 wall: the first reason for the rise

To some, the very recent jump to $ 4,000 in Ethereum, to someone else definitely not. In truth, behind the sudden growth of cryptocurrency there is a particular renewed interest from institutions: this was revealed by a recent document.

As we read on Coinshares:

“Institutional investment managers have bought Ethereum (ETH) worth $ 30.2 million last week, bringing theirs total holdings at a record $ 13.9 billion“.

The reason for these new investment flows mark a renewed esteem towards a crypto that has always distinguished itself on the world scene of currency cryptography, if only for the fact that it has introduced the very idea of Smart Contract: the CD. Smart Contract.

In this regard, Sam Bourgi of Cointelegraph tells us:

“Inflows into Ethereum products appear to be increasing as investors devote more attention and resources to the smart contract platform. YTD inflows for ETH products totaled $ 170 million, bringing the annual total to $ 824 million. Managers now hold a combined $ 13.9 billion worth of ETH.

The weekly inflows report showed strong growth in most digital assets, with the exception of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), where inflows fell by $ 1.7 million. Weekly inflows across all assets reached $ 489 million, with Bitcoin (BTC) representing the largest amount at $ 441.7 million. “

All this seems to confirm a double truth: the first is that the institutional contribution is able to directly influence the cryptocurrency market; the second is that Bitcoin is always at the forefront despite the incredible performance of altcoins after it.

The growth of Ethereum above $ 4,000: the second reason

If the institutional commitment under the economic aspect marks a renewed trust in Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies after it, the “adoption” aspect is the second important pole in this matter.

On April 28, 2021, the European Investment Bank, acr. BEI, made an announcement that left everyone speechless: it decided to issue its first ever digital bond on a public blockchain, that of Ethereum.

there the text of the official communication:

“The EIB leads market developments in the digitization of capital markets. The EUR 100 million 2-year bond, placed with the main market investors, represents the primary market issue led by multiple digital native token dealers using public blockchain technology.

The Project was selected by Banque de France within its sphere Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

“Similarly to the role of the EIB in green bonds or risk-free rates, the new digital bond issue may pave the way for market participants to adopt blockchain technology for issuing financial securities.

On April 27, 2021, the EIB has launched a digital bond issue on a blockchain platform, implementing this distributed ledger technology for the registration and settlement of digital bonds, in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, Santander and Société Générale.

In a partnership with Banque de France, the payment of the issuance money by the subscribers to the EIB was represented on the blockchain in the form of a CBDC.

The EIB believes that the digitization of capital markets could bring benefits to market participants in the coming years, including a reduction in intermediaries and fixed costs, better market transparency through a greater ability to see exchange flows and owners of identity assets, as well as much faster settlement speed. “

The third reason for Ethereum’s growth

There Decentralized Finance continues to play a fundamental role in the path of Ethereum, or perhaps it is the opposite but in any case the undisputed correlation. The growth in the use cases of the cryptocurrency in question is showing truly incessant and is growing at a remarkable pace. The third reason that pushed ETH to a leap forward so obvious it could also be of a technological nature. The infrastructure of the network in question, in fact, has two important updates in store:

Let’s try to understand what these consist of system improvement maneuvers.

EIP-1559 has as its main objective to reduce the commissions currently paid on ETH. It is therefore working, in general, for minimize the cost of gas fees and also to try to make Ethereum a deflationary asset.

Recall that for Deflation means what we read on Borsa Italiana.it:

“With the term deflation in macroeconomics, a drop in the general price level. Deflation is therefore the opposite of the much better known inflation, that is the process of gradual increase in prices.

In many cases there is only a slowdown in inflation, i.e. a decrease in the growth rate of the general price level: this is a third phenomenon which takes the name of disinflation. Deflation itself is generally a negative phenomenon, but there are types of “positive” deflation and favorable aspects of deflation ”.

Ethereum: what will happen now? A premise

The reasons we have focused on regarding the recent growth of ETH to break the $ 4,000 ceiling they seem to be quite eloquent. On the one hand, we are witnessing a renewed institutional commitment which has even led the EIB to expose itself in the first person.

On the other, the adoption of Ethereum it becomes more and more concrete and incessant, to the point of making the current network almost inefficient due to the accumulation of use of the infrastructure. Of course, ETH is quite expensive right now, so much make it necessary to intervene in deflationary terms.

But what will happen now that the momentum seems to have started? Let’s try to reason together. First of all, it is worth mentioning that very interesting projects unfold on Ethereum which indicate the fact that Ethereum is not just DeFi. We will talk about it in an ad hoc content, but here we want at least to list the summaries to adequately address our projections.

The large application families that move on Ethereum are summarized as follows:

monetary transactions

DeFi with Stablecoins and Lending Platforms

the Gaming

decentralized exchanges, acr. DEX

decentralized applications, acr. DAPP

Furthermore, with reference to the application potential of ETH, on Cryptonomist we read the following.

In recent years, however, we have not stopped, and new more advanced projects have seen the light:

Aragon DAOstack MakerDAO

If Aragon allows you to manage an organization, a company or a community with simplicity and without having to worry about national borders or intermediaries, DAOstack allows you to bring out a motion / proposal before the vote thanks to the concept of “Holographic consensus”.

MakerDAO instead gave birth to the DAI stablecoin which is changing the face of decentralized finance. The most important decisions related to the evolution of the project are made within his DAO.

If we think about what has been done and the speed with which the ecosystem is evolving, no one prevents us from thinking that in addition to DeFi in 2020 we will see the birth of new platforms and projects that will come closest to the concrete problems of the society in which we live “.

Ethereum’s near future

In light of the premises that we have focused on in an attempt to reconstruct the world revolving around Ethereum, we realize how many incredible projects are based on this cryptocurrency. This data can only make us make an even more optimistic projection of the current historical moment, leaving us to imagine an even more substantial growth in ETH, even in the short term.

To be sure that the updates in the pipeline are successful, we just have to keep up to date: even those will be a nice springboard for new value ups, in addition to all the application branches that transit on Ethereum.

Ultimately, who knows they are not right supporters of the so-called “Flippening”, that joking term that Ethereum fans have coined to indicate the day when ETH will finally overtake Bitcoin by capitalization. Great things are happening on the crypto scene: we are no longer surprised by anything! We just have to wait to enjoy the next developments. In the meantime, we will keep our optimism!