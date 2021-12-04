Ethereum acts as a ‘hedge’ while ETH / BTC reaches untouched highs for 3 years

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), plummeted along with other cryptocurrencies on December 4th. However, the bearish movement hasn’t deterred him from hitting a three-year high at unchanged levels in the pair against Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

ETH / BTC gained just over 11.50% reaching 0.0835 BTC for the first time since May 2018. The rally appeared in contrast to Ether’s 15% plunge on Saturday in the pair against the US dollar, in parallel. to an overall sell-off that saw Bitcoin lose up to 21% in one day.

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

The hedge narrative emerges for ETH vs. BTC

While substantial, Ether’s losses were less severe than Bitcoin in USD terms, while the ETH / BTC pair rebounded to new local highs. At the same time, some analysts believe that during Saturday’s crash, investors began treating the second largest cryptocurrency as a haven from Bitcoin.

“It seems that investors see ETH as a hedge here,Independent market analyst Crypto Birb tweeted Saturday, sharing a four-hour chart of ETH / BTC (shown below) showing the pair bouncing sharply after testing the support of its 200-period moving average (orange).

4-hour chart of ETH / BTC with 200 period MA. Source: TradingView

Bitpanda chief product officer Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad noted that the November close for ETH / BTC was the best in 45 months, so the bulls still had “of the energy left for a new rally.“

“This year, Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin by a large margin. It has increased its dominance of the market to 22%. The number of active addresses on the network continues to grow as the net issuance of ETH continues to decline, which could be the main reason for its rapid rise. “

Technical perspective

As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Ether has shown prospects for a continuation of its uptrend thanks to the technical support pattern known as the ascending triangle.

On Saturday, ETH / BTC plotted an upward breakout from the ascending triangle range, accompanied by a slight increase in trading volume.

In an “ideal world,” the pair’s rally will be equal to the maximum distance between the two pattern limits measured from the breakout point.

ETH / BTC weekly chart with ascending triangle. Source: TradingView

As shown in the chart, the bullish target of the triangle, from the breakout point at 0.077 BTC, is positioned at around 0.1 BTC.

