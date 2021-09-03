Ethereum aims for highs «LMF Lamiafinanza

Ether (ETH) quotations are rising, so much so that they seem close to breaking the $ 4,000 level. This brings it close to the all-time high of $ 4,177, reached by the cryptocurrency in mid-May of this year. Often, apart from general market sentiment, it can be difficult to identify why a particular asset is increasing in value. But in the case of ETH, right now, a number of factors are creating significant upward pressure on the coin’s price.

Firstly, the number of transactions taking place on the Ethereum network is increasing again, but perhaps more significantly the gas used on the network is close to all-time highs. Gas is the name of the cost of executing transactions on the Ethereum network or, in other words, a unit of measurement used to measure the work done by Ethereum to carry out transactions or any interaction within the network.

The combination of high gas usage and the London hard fork – the EIP-1559 update which took place in early August and introduced a ‘burn’ of ETH tokens – is leading to less entry into circulation. new ETH compared to what happened before the hard fork. Secondly, the amount of ETH tokens locked into DeFi is increasing. This is putting further pressure on crypto-asset supply as more tokens become essentially unavailable on the market for trading.

Finally, the staking of ETH, or one of the passive ways through which the owner of a cryptoasset can earn additional sums, is growing. By participating in staking, users freeze their cryptocurrency funds for a fixed period. Currently, around 7.2 million ETH are involved, which equates to around 6% of ETH tokens, and that again limits the supply. This condition is also likely to remain, considering that the staking process is becoming more widely accessible thanks to investment platforms, including eToro.