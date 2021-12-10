Ethereum: all the functions and utilities of this crypto – Bellunopress

Find out how Ethereum works, the technology behind it and all the utilities it has to offer in our simple and comprehensive guide

What you need to know about Ethereum before investing

Ethereum is a blockchain technology, whose native token is Ether (ETH). Positioned in second place by market capitalization, it is now one of the most requested cryptocurrencies on the financial markets. There are so many potentials of this digital currency, which have a decisive impact on the Ethereum both current and, probably, future value. What’s behind this promising coin? Let’s try to understand it better.

What characterizes Ether compared to other cryptocurrencies

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency that offers all the typical benefits of these digital currencies. Decentralized finance in general is managed independently from centralized mechanisms, such as banks and monetary institutions. For this reason, all transactions that take place through the network have particularly low commissions, certainly different from those applied by standard financial institutions. Buy Ethereum it is therefore an operation that can be carried out not only at practically non-existent costs, but also in extremely short times.

Having said that, however, let’s see what distinguishes Ethereum from other cryptocurrencies. Without going into too much detail, Ethereum represents a kind of universe in itself, insofar as it offers much more than just exchange value. In particular, this blockchain technology offers the possibility of developing decentralized apps, called dApps, with which it is possible to carry out different types of activities, including gaming, financial activities and artistic creation. The decentralization of an app involves the total release from a central control system: the immediate and direct consequence is that control over the dApp is entrusted to all the participants in the blockchain technology, according to a peer to peer mechanism, that is, on an equal footing.

What is Ethereum for?

In addition to this additional value, buying Ethereum is an operation that entails undoubted advantages already in the present and that does not require great technical specialization. In other words, even used as a simple bargaining chip, it offers several different usage modes, which adapt to your usage and investment objectives.

First, this blockchain allows you to purchase goods and services, where cryptocurrency is accepted. In online casinos, for example, it is very common to make deposits and withdrawals in ETH. For those who prefer to devote themselves to trading, this currency has an above average value and second only to Bitcoin, so it is a choice characterized by a high level of security from an exchange perspective.

Also from the point of view of price fluctuations, Ethereum is one of the cryptocurrencies that has shown fewer signs of instability in value, unlike most other currencies. This leads to highlighting a second use, more suitable for the medium-long term or as a reserve of value. What you buy today will be worth more tomorrow: speculating on this price difference requires a little patience, which will certainly pay off.