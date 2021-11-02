Ethereum, all-time high for price and hashrate

Yesterday Ethereum hashrate recorded a new all-time high, together with price that today has exceeded $ 4,500.

Ethereum, the all-time high of the price drags the hashrate

In fact, for the first time in its history it surpassed the 800 Thash / s, at the end of an almost uninterrupted growth that began in late June, when it was at 477 TH / s.

This growth follows that of the price of ETH, as it was below $ 1,800 at the end of July, while today it recorded the new all-time high over $ 4,500.

The fact is that the reward in ETH for Ethereum miners has remained the same, but as the value of ETH has increased, miners can afford to invest more in new mining machinery, for example.

The price growth can also be very rapid, at times very rapid, while that of the hashrate is decidedly slower. However, it is inevitable that, in the medium to long term, as the price increases, so does the hashrate.

The Bitcoin hashrate

With regard to Bitcoin instead the all-time high of the hashrate remains that of May, perhaps because the price has risen proportionately less.

BTC has gone from about $ 30,000 at the end of July to the current $ 63,000, with a growth of 110%, while for ETH the growth in the same period was 150%.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin

Even taking the beginning of 2021 as a reference, for BTC the growth was around 110%, while for ETH it was more than 450%.

Bitcoin’s hashrate still remains enormously higher than that of Ethereum (152 EH / s versus 0.8), but this could also partly depend on the difference in the algorithm used for the Proof-of-Work.

In total, in the last 24 hours, about 930 BTC have been distributed as a prize to Bitcoin miners, for a value of just over $ 59 million, while Ethereum miners have been distributed 12,680 ETH, for a value of just under 57. Millions of dollars. The two amounts are similar, so the staggering difference in hashrate is not due to a difference in mining performance.

Indeed, if fees are added to the prizes, Ethereum miners are actually making more money than Bitcoin miners, so it is even possible that some of the miners may decide to divest a bit from BTC mining to invest more in ETH mining.

However, the fact that the price of ETH has grown faster than that of BTC suggests that the Ethereum hashrate still has ample room for growth, while those of Bitcoin may now grow less rapidly.

When instead, presumably next year, Ethereum will switch to Proof-of-Stake, instead of Proof-of-Work, ETH mining will cease, and many miners may return to BTC.