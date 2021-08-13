News

Ethereum alone is not enough to stop Big Tech From CoinTelegraph

Jack Dorsey: Ethereum alone isn’t enough to stop Big Tech

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and self-proclaimed (BTC) maximalist, gives nothing to fans of Ether (ETH). In his latest comment on the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, Dorsey downplayed the platform’s potential to destabilize the Big Tech status quo on its own:

“Stopping the ‘Big Tech’ is exactly what I need and what I want. No technology alone will be able to do this though. “

