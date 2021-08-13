Ethereum alone is not enough to stop Big Tech From CoinTelegraph

Jack Dorsey: Ethereum alone isn’t enough to stop Big Tech
Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and self-proclaimed (BTC) maximalist, gives nothing to fans of Ether (ETH). In his latest comment on the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, Dorsey downplayed the platform’s potential to destabilize the Big Tech status quo on its own:
“Stopping the ‘Big Tech’ is exactly what I need and what I want. No technology alone will be able to do this though. “
Disrupting “Big Tech” is exactly what’s needed and what I want.No one technology alone will do that though.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.