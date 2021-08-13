Ethereum alone is not enough to stop Big Tech

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and self-proclaimed Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist, gives nothing to fans of Ether (ETH). In his latest comment on the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, Dorsey downplayed the platform’s potential to destabilize the Big Tech status quo on its own:

“Stopping the ‘Big Tech’ is exactly what I need and what I want. No technology alone will be able to do this though. “

Disrupting “Big Tech” is exactly what’s needed and what I want. No one technology alone will do that though. – jack⚡️ (@jack) August 12, 2021

Dorsey’s remark followed an online discussion about the usefulness of a full integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Twitter, which user Seytaylor believes would benefit more Ethereum than social media.

Dorsey agreed that such a move would be more significant for the Ethereum ecosystem than for its platform, but he added, “instead if every account on Twitter could connect to a Lightning wallet …“

Despite Twitter’s previous initiatives in the NFT world, and the CEO’s use of technology to raise charitable funds, Dorsey has remained a staunch Bitcoin advocate, much to the frustration of Ether’s diehard promoters and less biased crypto fans. .

When a user he answered to Dorsey’s comments, prompting him to explain “why hatred of ETH if there is room for more than one piece in the puzzle?”, The CEO he replied that “focusing on one thing does not mean hatred of others. I have outlined my concerns about other currencies in comparison to Bitcoin. The main ones are fundamental principles, security and centralization.“

In another Twitter thread, Garry Tan explored the “mystery”Of Dorsey’s steady focus on Bitcoin, which Timothy Kim he proposed be due to the veteran crypto’s promise to act as “solid coin,“Defined function”criticism […] especially for the less privileged in the world.“Dorsey joined the discussion to agree, stating it’s in Bitcoin”to help settle the money,” adding that “it is not trolling.“

Speaking in another discussion on the same subject, Dorsey rejected claims that he was intentionally belittling Ethereum and made it clear that for him “decentralization is not an end goal, but only a method of settling money.Elsewhere on Twitter, Dorsey explained that pur sharing the spirit of the NFTs, his support for Lightning in this context had nothing to do with them, how much rather “make a currency possible for the internet.“

This has long been a motto of Dorsey, who has repeatedly stated since at least 2018 that Bitcoin will be the only currency on the internet. Unlike other Bitcoin fans who believe that a “flippening” between the two main currencies could one day occur, Dorsey has remained, as far as is publicly known, reluctant to invest in altcoin.