Ethereum alone isn’t enough to upset big tech companies: Cointelegraph’s Jack Dorsey – Economia e Finanza

Dorsey’s comment was posted after an online discussion on full integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Twitter Twitter user Seyitaylor believes this is more beneficial for social media sites than social media sites.

Twitter CEO and claiming to be (Bitcoin) Minimalist Jack Dorsey didn’t give Ether (Ethereum) One-inch fan. In his latest comment on the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, Dorsey downplayed the platform’s potential to change the status quo of big tech on its own:

Disclaimer:

I would like to remind you that the data contained on this website may not be real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and prices of foreign currencies are not provided by exchanges, but by market makers, so prices may be inaccurate and may differ from actual market prices, which means prices are indicative . Not for trading purposes. Therefore, Fusion Media is not responsible for any transaction losses you may suffer as a result of using this data.

Converging media Fusion Media or anyone connected to Fusion Media will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by relying on the data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained on this website. Please fully understand the risks and costs associated with financial market transactions.This is one of the riskiest forms of investing.