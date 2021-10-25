Ethereum: Altair – The Cryptonomist update on Wednesday

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 is scheduled the Altair update to the Ethereum Beacon Chain.

Altair, the Ethereum upgrade to the PoS

The Beacon Chain is none other than the new ETH 2.0 test blockchain which uses Proof-of-Stake instead of Proof-of-Work, and which in the future will incorporate the current Proof-of-Work-based blockchain.

Altair may be the only Beacon Chain update before Ethereum finally switches to the new PoS-based blockchain.

Beacon Chain was launched almost a year ago, in December 2020, and introduced staking in the Ethereum ecosystem. It is also already compatible with future “shard chains” which will allow faster and cheaper transactions. The move to Ethereum 2.0, with the current blockchain becoming a Beacon Chain shard, is expected to take place next year.

After this step, those who have staking their ETHs on the new blockchain will finally be able to withdraw them, because until then they are blocked.

The Altair changes

The Altair update to the new blockchain serves to give developers a way to create lightweight clients for the validation of blocks and transactions, less cumbersome than a full node software, and which do not need to constantly synchronize with the entire blockchain.

It also increases the penalties to bring them to the final level. Beacon Chain stakers will have to keep theirs knots online and updated to the latest software, because if they don’t, they can receive penalties. At the time of launch these penalties had been reduced, in order to be more lenient towards the first stakers, but now it is time to get serious by taking a part of their ETH from those who do not do their job of validating transactions correctly. .

Eventually Altair will ensure that the network in the future can be updated on Beacon Chain without problems.

A necessary but not drastic update

For now it seems that only half of the Beacon Chain nodes are already up to date to the latest version, but with the introduction of Altair, developers are expecting a surge this week.

Already in the past, on the old blockchain, there have been problems due to attacks aimed at outdated versions of the nodes, so it was decided to introduce penalties with the PoS for those who do not keep the node updated.

Altair therefore it doesn’t turn out to be a particularly drastic update, and it will not affect regular Ethereum users, but will pave the way for the upgrade to version 2.0.