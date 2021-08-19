Ethereum analysis, bulls in command. Solana + 37%

Ethereum analysis

Monday’s daily candle on Ethereum showed negative signs, as well as humiliation by the incredible leap made by Solana on the same day, where it rose up to 37%.

While ETH hasn’t had a big upward move, the bulls are still controlling the momentum. The bulls of Ether control a major level above $ 3k and may be headed to test the resistance of the $ 3k support for a third time. The previous two touches each resulted in a nice bounce up for ETH bullish traders.

The next major upside target for the Ether bulls is $ 3,630, and bullish traders need to continue to control the level between $ 3k and the most recent high of $ 3,334.

The following graph of CryptocurrencyMagnet show how Ether is still bullish despite having risen by 64.1% in the last 30 days. However, if the bears manage to push the price below $ 3k, the next downside target will be $ 2,640 on the 1D chart.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,133- $ 3,334, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,000- $ 3,334. The average price of Ether over the past 30 days is $ 2,595. ETH’s 52-week range is $ 320 – $ 4,352.

Ether [-4.89%] closed Monday’s daily candle in red.

Solana analysis

There were several people convinced that Solana would have had a great summer performance, and now it’s paying off.

The expected price action dubbed ‘Sol Summer’ by Solana’s bulls is now here; how much higher can bulls carry the price of SOL?

Loading... Advertisements

The graph below from diddy4 shows the potential for Solana’s bulls to carry the price of SOL over $ 100 by October and to even higher levels never seen before – SOL made a new all-time high of $ 68.24 on Monday.

In the short term, Solana’s bulls must control the price above its previous ATH of $ 58.03. A back-test of this region is not out of the question, so it will be crucial for bullish traders to hold this level if the market tests the old ATH.

Solana is + 145% against the US dollarand in the last 30 days, + 68.31% against BTC and + 45.7% against ETH over the same period.

SOL [+11,81%] closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 62.41 and in green figures for the second consecutive day. Solana also closed the daily candle on Sunday for a fifth consecutive close higher on the weekly time scale.