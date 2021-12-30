Ethereum analysis, the queen of cryptocurrencies!

There are tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies to this world but, if you want to go and see those that have really proved something up to now, then the circle is tightening a lot.

Among these, however, one of the most relevant names of all is certainly Ethereum, the second most important coin behind Bitcoin and with absolutely granite fundamentals.

This in fact, in recent years, has been the only real “competitor” of BTC in terms of capitalization (quantity of investments in it) capable of challenging its leadership.

On more than one occasion, rumors of a possible change at the top have begun but, for one reason or another, this has never really happened yet.

This does not, however, exclude the fact that it may actually happen in the not too distant future, given that it still is today the difference between the two is not very large.

Regardless of whether this happens or not, there is certainly no denying the importance of Ethereum and the need to know this currency in order to invest in the world of cryptocurrencies.

For this reason, a small summary of its fundamentals, the projects created on it and many other small and large details, can only be useful.

In this video Starting Finance presents Vitalik Buterin, the brilliant mind behind Ethereum and one of the most interesting faces in the entire crypto landscape. Knowing his ideas is essential to understand how this cryptocurrency could evolve in the future.

What is Ethereum

Ethereum is first of all a blockchain on which an infinite series of apps and smart contracts can be developed, which add functions and possibilities to the system.

Specifically, the smart contract they are literally digital contracts that are terminated upon the occurrence of certain conditions provided for by them.

Through them it was possible to create Dapp, thanks to which users of the Ethereum blockchain can rent their cryptocurrencies or have access to other types of functions.

These things are consequential to each other as Dapps could not exist if there were no smart contracts through which to use them.

Obviously a blockchain can exist very well even without these smart contracts but, at least in the world of cryptocurrencies, its uses would be reduced to a figure close to zero.

There currency of this blockchain takes its name from the same, also called Ethereum and being created in a very similar way (if not identical) to that of Bitcoin.

In practice, to see an Eth issued, one needs that i miners carry out the operations of the chain itself, contributing to the correct functioning and the passage of money and data.

Ethereum is in fact based on the proof of work system, where very powerful computers solve complex operations in code to allow blocks (information packets) to be exchanged between the parties.

This results in a slow but steady release of Eth on the market, which are given as a reward to those who carry out the aforementioned operations.

The differences between Ethereum and Bitcoin

The similarities between Ethereum and Bitcoin they may seem like a lot, so much so that one thinks that cryptocurrencies are twins but, as soon as you delve a little into the subject, you soon discover a long list of differences.

First, Eth was launched many years later than Btc, since it only arrived in 2015 compared to the progenitor who saw the light in 2008.

An important detail but certainly not fundamental if the project is valid, in fact nowadays these two are talked about with a very similar level of trust and respect.

Going forward in the list, however, one cannot ignore the fact that, the purposes for which they were created, they are absolutely not similar to each other.

Bitcoin it is a store of value as well as a method for efficiently exchanging money between the parties involved, with its main aim of becoming a real alternative to banks.

On the other hand, Ethereum it is a method of exchanging money as well as an excellent reserve of money, but its interest remains that of being the internal currency of its own ecosystem.

This means that, if BTC wants to be the new dollar or digital gold, the currency Eth serves as a fuel efficient for its own chain.

It should also be added that, although both are proof of work, Ethereum has already announced its transition to the more efficient proof of stake, a system that does not involve large energy expenditures to be carried out.

While Btc’s hunger for Kilowatts is actually no small problem and makes it pretty clear that the world cannot afford a range of cryptocurrencies similar to it, many Ethereum lovers feel a little worried about switching to a less secure system. , albeit very reliable.

Why is Ethereum ahead?

In the world of cryptocurrencies, unless you are Bitcoin that lives by its own light, you need to bring something more than all the others to be top of the class.

This is precisely the case with Ethereum because, in the cryptocurrency landscape, there is no competitor capable of boasting a comparable number of projects of this magnitude developed through its chain.

Anyone in this industry knows or has noticed that, at the time of writing this article, 90% of the most innovative and important projects in the crypto landscape were born on Eth and, perhaps, then also transported elsewhere.

This does not mean that other blockchains are useless but, at least at the moment, they are still far behind before they can become real competitors.

The point is that Ethereum has a huge advantage having been launched long before Solana, Terra or the BSC, with respect to which it has already shown a reliability yet to be verified elsewhere.

Ethereum is a immovable fixed point as well as a standard in safety and efficiency that others, at least for now, can only try to match.

Of course, it must be said that most other chains are faster and cheaper (the price of a transaction on Eth is insane), but they haven’t always proved as good in other respects.

One above all is there decentralization, a pivotal point that gives meaning to the entire panorama of cryptocurrencies, created to supplant the need for central bodies.

Bitcoin has tens of thousands of nodes, Ethereum has more than 5,000 while Solana has only 1,000, which makes it clear where the strengths are.

Also Solana then (which is still in a Beta phase of development), recently had a rather important problem that required a restart of the network, which can be forgiven her being very young, but it shows how clear it is still. the gap.

The future of Ethereum

In the world of cryptocurrencies, we often hear about Ethereum killer or many other high-sounding names that, in truth, for those who know the real values ​​in the field are enough to smile.

Obviously, a technological “war” is taking place between the various blockchains, which all compete to offer a product superior to the others in terms of efficiency.

The point is that, at least for now where the market is in full development and there is really room for everyone, it remains difficult to think that anyone can make Ethereum shoes.

And if you take into account the gap that still separates it positively from all the others, then one feels obliged to brand those who shoot these claims as a charlatan.

Obviously, there is a future where there will be new players in the market and Eth will have become a mere supporting actor but, at least for the moment, this scenario seems the least likely.

All the De-Fi projects that really matter are here, dictating the law on the market and influencing the value of other currencies in a heavy way.

The best and most innovative ideas are almost all born here, so much so that it is really difficult to plan large investments without having to do with this world.

Sure, the high transaction price and a passage to proof of stake that has caused debate, could leave an opening for competition, but even this belief is watering.

All top-tier competing chains are already proof of stake, which means that Eth “drops” to their level rather than offering the side of the competition.

Invest in Ethereum today (although this is not financial advice), it is a temptation that is really hard to resist seeing its potential.

Its currency has ample room to grow together with the ecosystem, also going to overwhelm the hierarchies with Bitcoin and taking the head of the market.

Obviously this scenario may never happen but, for those who love to fantasize a little, it seems a future from which it is difficult to escape, even if only for a fleeting but significant moment which, however, will mark history.