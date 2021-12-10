Ethereum and Arrow Glacier | Bomb Difficulty postponed to June (when will PoS arrive?)

Muted in the middle of a very stormy market, another one arrived upgrade for Ethereum. Let’s talk about Arrow Glacier, an update that did not have a great impact on the operation and market dynamics of Ethereum, but which must still be analyzed for those who closely follow this ecosystem.

Markets have ignored this news, taken from something else – with large and lateral movements that continue in a week, again, of chop. Let’s try to understand what this update means and what it may mean specifically for the short term future of Ethereum.

Arrow Glacier is online – difficulty bomb postponed to June 2022

All this while $ ETH opened the day not in the best way, offering a good window for entry just above the 4,000%. We can find it on eToro – go here to get your free trial account, with auto trading included – intermediary who also offers fintech services 100% exclusive.

This is where we in fact have access to the CopyTrader, a system that allows us to copy the best investors on the platform, in just one click and with the integrated possibility of to spy their wallets freely. We also have the CopyPortfolios, which allow us to invest on Ethereum along with others cryptocurrencies, choices among 40+ offers from eToro. With $ 50 we can switch to the real account.

Arrow Glacier: time bomb postponed and …

The latest of the Ethereum passed in muted, but there are still issues that should be analyzed. Let’s start with yet another postponement of the difficulty bomb, procedure that actually occurs periodically on Ethereum and that this time it was moved to June 2022. Period for which the developers of $ ETH believe (or hope) that you will have already switched to merge with the 2.0, or when no more references to the difficulty bomb.

Because at that point the definitive transition to a system in Proof of Stake – passage that is expected every day more also due to the state of the network from Ethereum, with constantly high costs and commissions and times of settlement of transactions far from optimal.

When is the transition to 2.0?

This remains the focal point of discussion among enthusiasts, given that precisely the passage is widely considered the turning point for the scalability and the lowering of commission costs for the network. Which could also make it attractive for DeFi who don’t have huge capital to put on the table.

However, the transition will not be – as also confirmed by Vitalik Buterin – the only aspect to be analyzed regarding the scalability of the network, which will continue to have more than need of its ecosystem of layer 2. Layers that are continuing to record very strong growth in terms of capitalization and volumes of use.

This is the embematic case of Matic, now in bull run for some time – and continues to shop to become the scalability hub of Ethereum for the next few years. Massive investments that reveal a clear plan: continue to exploit the fact that ETHlike it or not, it will never be able to host the huge number of transactions of the future.

The transition to 2.0, of which Arrow Glacier it is a small intermediate step, it will not be the solution to all problems. Which we owe it to consider in reverse: if Ethereum has managed to accumulate so much value in this uncertainty, what will happen when the passage is determined and the passage to PoS a few weeks away?