Ethereum and Bitcoin better than cash

The billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio revealed that he added Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to your personal investment portfolio.

What happened

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Dalio said he owns “some” Ethereum and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but refused to disclose the precise amount of cryptocurrencies currently held.

“I see it as alternative money in an environment where the value of cash is depreciating in real terms,” ​​Dalio said.

“And I think it’s really impressive that in the last 10-11 years that programming has stood up, it hasn’t been hacked and so on, and that it has an adoption rate.”

The well-known investor explained that he is “very fond of diversification”, so his holdings in cryptocurrencies represent a relatively small part of his portfolio.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Reveals How Many Dogecoins He Owns

However, Dalio views cash as “the worst investment” despite claims by several investors that it is the safest asset.

“The only thing I would like to tell investors is not to judge anything of your returns or your assets in nominal terms, in terms of how many dollars you have: consider it in terms of dollars after inflation,” Dalio said. And so with cash, this year, you will lose 4% or 5% due to inflation. And so be careful, because I believe it will be the worst investment “.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash