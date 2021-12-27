Ethereum and Bitcoin better than cash
The billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio revealed that he added Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to your personal investment portfolio.
What happened
In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Dalio said he owns “some” Ethereum and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but refused to disclose the precise amount of cryptocurrencies currently held.
“I see it as alternative money in an environment where the value of cash is depreciating in real terms,” Dalio said.
“And I think it’s really impressive that in the last 10-11 years that programming has stood up, it hasn’t been hacked and so on, and that it has an adoption rate.”
The well-known investor explained that he is “very fond of diversification”, so his holdings in cryptocurrencies represent a relatively small part of his portfolio.
However, Dalio views cash as “the worst investment” despite claims by several investors that it is the safest asset.
“The only thing I would like to tell investors is not to judge anything of your returns or your assets in nominal terms, in terms of how many dollars you have: consider it in terms of dollars after inflation,” Dalio said. And so with cash, this year, you will lose 4% or 5% due to inflation. And so be careful, because I believe it will be the worst investment “.
