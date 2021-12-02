Ethereum and Bitcoin: consolidated realities – Imperianews.it

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the first two evolutions of blockchain technology based on the principles of anonymity, decentralization, transparency and participation.

However, Ethereum is conceived as a versatile platform that wants to become much more than a digital currency. Ether is the cryptocurrency of Ethereum and also represents the gasoline that powers its mechanism.

Ether and Bitcoin are therefore both digital currencies that are intended to make transactions faster by excluding any third parties.

The growing popularity of these cryptocurrencies has boosted the online trading market, and today there are many regulated platforms such as Crypto Edge that allow you to invest in total safety in this sector.

There are also methods for earn Bitcoins for free , but we never speak of a whole coin, but of a small part, thousandths in most cases.

Ether and Bitcoin: the characteristics

Bitcoin it is the first cryptocurrency created and the one that today has a higher value in this market, also for this reason it is accepted by many services and online shops.

Ether instead it was created to power Ethereum’s decentralized applications, and is therefore accepted within this network.

Another difference between the two coins concerns the quantity that can be produced, which for Bitcoin is 21 million, while Ether is unlimited.

A feature that also traces the different nature of the two cryptocurrencies, one born as alternative to regular currencies, and the other to feed and improve a system with a thousand resources.

The 21 million limit of Bitcoins results in a scarcity on the market already today, and for this reason, miners can only produce blocks of Bitcoin but not the entire coin.

However, this whole process requires enormous energy, and the machines used are really many and all connected.

Ethereum starts from the Blokchain technology, however, thinking about how it can be developed in the real world, in addition to the creation of a digital currency to power the system.

Ethereum is the father of the Smart Contracts and of Decentralized Applications, while Ether is the currency that helps develop various processes and operations.

Ether is mined like Bitcoin, but as mentioned there are no limits to the number of coins that can be mined.

Is it worth investing in Ether and Bitcoin?

Any type of investment can be profitable by using the right strategy, and always considering the risk component.

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency created and there are many people who have made incredible profits by buying it when it was worth little or by trading.

It is bothering to learn about the virtual currency market by monitoring their quotes and price fluctuations.

Recall that Bitcoin and the others Alternative Coin they are subject to sharp fluctuations in value, making them perfect candidates for the online trading.

A minimum knowledge of the market and its performance is therefore always very useful. Likewise, try to set goals and limits, especially if you are a beginner in this area.

Finally, it is essential to rely on a certified online trading platform such as Crypto Edge, in order to have the security of being able to monitor your investments quickly and easily.

Let’s find out below the characteristics of this trading platform.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies

Crypto Edge is among the best trading platforms it offers its users numerous investment possibilities.

Find the most popular and emerging digital currencies, but also traditional assets such as precious metals or real coins.

To access the platform you need register during which you are connected to a broker who is in charge of opening your account. At this point you are ready to enter your private credentials and make the first deposit. Crypto Edge is safe, secure and certified, and the software is completely free with no hidden costs.

Furthermore, the platform provides each user with an Account Manager that helps them take their first steps within the site. The team is made up of professional brokers who provide you with all the knowledge to invest in the right way.

For any clarification on how to open an account and what the trading site’s services are, customer support is available every day of the week, 24 hours a day.