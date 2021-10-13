Ethereum and Bitcoin: like silver and gold?

Which cryptocurrency will explode in 2021? What coins can you buy right now, to get big in the near future? Which cryptocurrency is the best choice after Bitcoin? Ethereum?

Many interested in collecting the historic race that we have seen in recent months, have asked themselves these and other questions. But before giving you an answer, if you want to invest in Ethereum and Bitcoin, you should know that using a platform certified as eToro you will have many services available, such as CopyTrading or the CopyPortfolios.

Opening a real account is simple and enough only $ 50.

Click here to get a free account on eToro

Ethereum, Bitcoin: gold and silver forecasts

Well, if HIVE Blockchain Executive Chairman Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of US Global Investors is to be believed, the answer to these questions is Ethereum. During an interview with Kitco News, Holmes said that ETH will be the next cryptocurrency to explode: from Bitcoin’s silver to gold.

He said: “When gold reaches a 50-day moving average and goes up 15-20 percent, silver suddenly goes up 30 percent. From Ethereum to Bitcoin, it’s like silver is to gold. Bitcoin takes the big charge, then suddenly Ethereum explodes to the upside. This is the weak point for us ”.

Meanwhile, even as BTC is used as a store of value, ETH incorporates more use cases thanks to the smart contract capabilities on its blockchain. Holmes said:

Loading... Advertisements

“Ethereum has many more uses than Bitcoin, in the same way as silver… 20% of the demand for silver is for solar energy. It has a green footprint; viruses cannot live on silver, it has many medical uses. The same with Ethereum; it’s used for DeFi, for NFT. “

That said, there are some concerns regarding the altcoin. HIVE Blockchain, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange has faced problems with the same. “The biggest challenge we have inEthereum mining is that so many young people have GPU chips for gaming and they are all mining Ethereum, so we get fewer coins. Our prices have increased dramatically from a year ago, but the machines that used to produce 300 Ethereum per day when Ethereum cost $ 300 are now producing 80 per day ”.

However, the biggest concern was still to switch to a mechanism consent Proof-of-Stake (PoS), which could help “reduce supply outside” but does not “stop demand and people trying to get it.” However, he is optimistic about ETH. Now, unfortunately, ETH underwent a 4% correction in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, it was trading near the $ 3400 mark. Now, this may be possible due to the recent outflows related to digital asset investment products. The same was highlighted in a recent CoinShares report. The report stated that while Bitcoin inflows have shown a strong positive trend, Ethereum has immediately a slight loss of $ 14 million moving away from altcoins.

Final remarks

With Bitcoin showing a sharp rise in prices at the time of writing, Ethereum’s market share is steadily declining. Therefore Ethereum is still weak from a price action perspective, however, the future prospects still look bright. To invest in cryptocurrencies safely, the best option remains eToro, a fully legal broker which owns the licenses of the official European financial institutions. Furthermore:

has low spreads;

you can start investing in crypto starting from just $ 50;

has no commissions;

has a free demo account to try the platform with virtual money;

has the function of CopyTrading to copy the investors best suited to you.

Get a free account on eToro now