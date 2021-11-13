Ethereum and Bitcoin on the launch pad in the fourth quarter of 2021

We are in the middle of the fourth quarter of 2021 and in the world of cryptocurrencies, people are excited about what bitcoin (BTC) will do in this last period of the year. Various analysts, including those from Bloomberg, see the cryptocurrency at 100 thousand dollars within this year.

Ethereum (ETH), which remains the second undisputed cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also by dominance (19.8%), is increasingly correlated with the trend of bitcoin, although some analysts predict that in the coming months ether could even double. its price and exceed bitcoin by market capitalization. Will it ever happen?

Let’s start with ether (ETH).

Ethereum (ETH) forecasts fourth quarter 2021 and beyond

ETH is above $ 3500 since mid-October and above $ 4000 since October 27. It has hovered above $ 4,500 since the beginning of November and is currently worth $ 4,709.

Ether is slightly positive at the time of writing, bucking the trend of bitcoin which is showing slightly in negative territory.

According to Ambcrypto BTC and ETH are correlated between 50% and 60%, while the remaining share does not show correlation. And in fact, ether has followed his path several times, reaching price records while bitcoin struggled or remained uncertain about what to do, and obviously vice versa, showing an incomplete correlation.

Very different factors, then, the two cryptocurrencies decorrelate. Bitcoin is predominantly a digital currency used as a “digital commodity”, so it is used as a hedge against momentary inflation by some and as an asset to hold long-term value by others.

Ethereum is a platform on which many things can be achieved, starting with new and innovative financial services, but also giving life to communities linked to digital art.

At the moment, the Ethereum network is suffering from a huge bottleneck due to the number of second transactions that remain very low and to an exaggerated transaction cost, which can also require over 20 USD in commission simply to move tokens from a wallet to the other. NFTs (not fungible tokens) have even higher operating and trading costs.

These fundamental reasons weigh heavily on the emancipation of the entire network and will probably ask the price of ETH to remain humble, albeit in the discovery of new highs.

Fourth quarter 2021 of the price of Bitcoin (BTC)

For over a year, more analysts have estimated a bitcoin at $ 100,000 by the end of the year, with some predicting it as well over $ 200,000.

With an ATH of $ 65,000 in mid-May, many believed that BTC could indeed exceed $ 200,000 by the end of the year, but the dream collided with reality.

Presumably that BTC, if it succeeds, will strike the bell at the 100,000 mark and then …

And here a great debate begins. What will the price of bitcoin do after hitting $ 100,000 in value? Will it go further at least a little and then retrace its steps to replicate the two-year period 2013-2014 and 2017-2018, or will it break with the past and extend this bullish cycle to 2022?

Some analysts are pushing for a positive start to 2022. These analysts are referencing the BTC movement of late 2020 and early 2021, and are claiming that the cryptocurrency will do the same thing.

However, there are those like PlanB foresees a closure of the halving cycle in December and nothing says about 2022.

