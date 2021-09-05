Ethereum and bitcoin on Twitter, Cardano smart contracts on testnet and other news this week! »Crypto Insider

In the last week we have seen a lot of interesting news again. The market recovered well with Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) breaking records. There was also less positive news. In this article you will find an overview of the most important news, starting with Bitcoin (BTC) News from El Salvador.

El Salvadorians have not yet accepted Bitcoin

Next Tuesday is the important day when Bitcoin is officially recognized as legal tender in the Central American country of El Salvador. Although this is a milestone for the Bitcoin community around the world, people in El Salvador are still not very enthusiastic about it.

beginning of this week We have seen some protests. Another study revealed that 70% of the country’s population is against the law. Volatility is the main concern among them and it is no secret that Bitcoin can fluctuate wildly in value. perhaps that $ 150 million Trust Fund approved this week The situation can be changed by educating people about the Chivo wallet and the law itself, among other things.

Twitter could add an action to the word

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is an outspoken Bitcoin supporter. He believes cryptocurrency can change the world. Now his Twitter company appears to be contributing to the rise in BTC adoption. that platform Works on Tilting vase. The idea is that you can give and receive advice through the platform. Sure, it would be a lot of fun.

Dorsey is also known as a Bitcoin extremist. It was really cool.The fact that Ethereum (ETH) also appears to be part of the upcoming feature.

Cardano smart contracts on testnet and ADA above $ 3

So September 7 is an important date for Bitcoin, but soon after comes an important day for Cardano fans. Alonzo’s update will be released on September 12th. With that, smart contracts are finally coming to the platform.

The smart contracts have already been published on testnet this week, the last step before the actual launch. This was accompanied by positive sentiment among ADA investors, who pushed the price to $ 3. At the time of writing, ADA is still trading close to this price.