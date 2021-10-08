Ethereum and Cardano, the two cryptocurrencies that will help you grow your wallet

Cryptocurrencies have literally flourished in 2021, but we are still at the beginning of the game and there are still plenty of opportunities to invest. Here are two cryptocurrencies not to lose sight of.

Cryptocurrencies have performed exceptionally this year since the explosion of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency inspired by memes atadoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. While there has been tremendous growth in the market with the increase of now 6,500 cryptocurrencies, the evolution of digital currencies is still in its early stages, and this offers the opportunity for investors to have many investment opportunity.

Here are two cryptocurrencies that can grow your wallet.

Invest in Ethereum today

With a market capitalization of over $ 400 billion, Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and arguably the second best known cryptocurrency as well.

Ethereum is the name of the network decentralized blockchain technology which keeps a digital record of transactions, while the current cryptocurrency tokens that run on the network are called tokens Ether.

Like most cryptocurrencies, Ethereum can be used to transmit money to anyone, which is great for those without a bank account. But the main attraction for investors is that applications can be programmed on the network, as can i smart contracts (smart contracts), which are essentially contracts that are executed automatically in a very secure manner and cannot be changed after they have been executed and certain conditions are met. For example, a landlord could create a smart contract with one of their tenants, where the rent is automatically transferred to the landlord on a set day each month, as long as all the conditions of the contract are met.

The other interesting part of Ethereum is that the developers are currently working on a series of big updates for the called network Ethereum 2.0. The updates, which have been going on for years, will transform Ethereum from a proof of work concept that uses the energy-intensive practice of mine new Ethereum tokens, to a proof-of-play concept where Ethereum holders use their current tokens to create new ones. Updates won’t just pay off More sustainable Ethereum, but they will make the network faster and able to process up to 100,000 transactions per second.

The price of Ethereum has already surpassed $ 4,000 per token this year and can go much higher, especially with the successful integration of Ethereum 2.0.

Invest in Cardano today

If you like the idea of invest in Ethereum, you will probably see a similar opportunity in Cardano (ADA).

Developed by an Ethereum co-founder, Cardano also offers opportunities for programmers to create smart apps and contracts on its blockchain technology and recently rolled out the feature to the public. Cardano is already operating with a proof-of-stake model and it is said that Cardano may eventually have the capacity to process 1 million transactions per second. Even after its big update, Ethereum will only be able to process 100,000 transactions per second.

Although Cardano seems superior to Ethereum, it can be difficult to capture those first movers, especially in the cryptocurrency world. There are many faster cryptocurrencies and equipped with better technology than Bitcoin, but as a pioneer of blockchain technology, Bitcoin will likely always maintain its position as the number one cryptocurrency. It could be a similar story for the dynamics between Ethereum and Cardano, but with Cardano only having a market cap of around $ 71 billion, there is certainly plenty of room for growth in the coming years.

Cardano chart in real time

Trade Cryptocurrencies with low commissions

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With Capixal you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

