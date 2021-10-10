Ethereum and Polygon won the web 3.0 war

Over the past decade, the rise of blockchain-based and smart contract platforms has begun to shape what is now called Web 3.0. In this scenario they play an important role Ethereum and Polygon.



In many cases we speak of metaverse, but the basic vision is the same: a multitude of digital platforms, services and worlds that interconnect and can move data and value between them. Currently, there are many competing projects attempting to develop blockchains that will be able to realize such a future.

Ethereum is the current leader of the group. And no matter how hard they try, the competitors have failed to oust Ethereum from its throne. However, Ethereum, in its current form, isn’t ready for prime time. Fortunately, scalability solutions like Polygon already exist and are maturing into a dimension where Ethereum can realistically handle anything the Web 3 proposes. The collaboration between Polygon and Ethereum solidifies Ethereum as the only choice for DeFi and NFT development.

The current state of Ethereum

There are many reasons to continue to have faith in Ethereum’s position at the head of the DeFi group. For one thing, it remains the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and based on current trends, this doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Most decentralized exchanges, decentralized apps (dApps), and blockchain-based video games also leverage the global Ethereum network. In fact, the Ethereum network boasts 7 of the top 10 dApps used in the entire ecosystem right now, and many of them leverage Polygon to avoid gas costs and increase throughput.

Plus there’s the fact that, because Ethereum has been around much longer than many of its competitors, it’s generally more trusted and well-known and boasts far more quality developers. After all, Ethereum has stood the test of time with a high volume of popular platforms and has always succeeded in its intent.

Plus, with the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 updates, there’s just one more reason to be optimistic. The shift from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) will not only accelerate the network, but also eliminate the sizeable carbon footprint other networks, such as Bitcoin, struggle with. In addition to this, a process called “sharding” will split each block into 64 fragments which can be validated in parallel, which will greatly improve the speed and scalability of the system.

Ethereum 2.0 has not yet been fully launched, although progress is underway. For now, gas prices are quite high during heavy traffic, which can, in turn, have problematic effects on popular decentralized dApps and exchanges. When fees rise, they can heavily eat away at the profits of liquidity pools and yield farming services, which form much of the backbone of the DeFi ecosystem. Fortunately, while we wait for the Ethereum update, there is already a solution for all of this today.

Polygon makes DeFi and NFT working right now

Here is Polygon. Polygon is what is known as “Layer 2 Solution “, also called “Sidechain”. In essence, Polygon is a separate blockchain designed to interact with Ethereum and take much of the transactional pressure off the main chain. This means that transactions can take place on Polygon, but ultimately be settled on Ethereum, maintaining security, but greatly improving throughput and reducing fees. While Ethereum has a cap of ~ 300,000 transactions per day, Polygon has a steady average of 7 million transactions processed per day.

Also, as a pioneer of the sectors DeFi and NFT, NFTs on Ethereum are often seen as much more prestigious and, as a result, are often more valuable than offerings from competing chains. This is evidenced by the fact that almost all of the most expensive NFTs ever sold exist on Ethereum. Polygon is helping share the burden of the resulting NFT boom by reducing gas fees to ensure barriers to entry remain low. More than 1000 dApps have already been distributed on Polygon’s core network, including DeFi dApps such as Aave, Curve, Sushiswap, Pool Together, and the NFT Opensea platform.

Polygon is not just another chain; is a protocol for distributing new chains as needed. This means it is scalable more or less indefinitely, and by extension, Ethereum also scales. Most importantly, all of these scalability benefits add up to the scalability of Ethereum’s core network. The more Ethereum accelerates, the more Polygon improves it.

Furthermore, Polygon It also offers developers an SDK that allows them to deploy their own custom chains for a variety of applications that will be fully compatible with both Polygon and Ethereum. The potential here to accelerate the creation and expansion of new services is formidable, as now new projects will not need to reinvent the wheel to achieve these benefits.

Polygon and Ethereum against other blockchains

Some other powerful benefits of Polygon include the fact that these sidechains can be designed to act as bridges to others blockchain. This means that competing smart contract platforms such as Solana or Flow can actually be “tapped” through the Ethereum blockchain, making them part of the ecosystem. While it’s probably still a long way off, this level of interoperability would help bring the visions of a single Web 3 and metaverse to fruition.

While the attention of Polygon seems to be fixated on Ethereum’s scalability for the foreseeable future, competing chains will no doubt be clamoring to be linked with the sidechain of the project itself, especially as the industry as a whole enjoys greater adoption.

The Flow example

Flow, for example, uses the Cadence smart contract language to provide developers with scalability. However, this remains a barrier of entry for most, as they have to learn a relatively foreign programming language. Polygon, meanwhile, only requires developers to pass their RPC to the Polygon mainnet or testnet to provide developers with scalability, composability, and interoperability.

Polygon essentially allows developers to do what they would have been able to do on Cadence with much less difficulty. Additionally, Polygon has an entire suite of SDKs, chains, and rollups to allow developers to highly customize the scaling solution their dApp uses.

Likewise, the Algorand ecosystem isn’t as diverse as Polygon’s, with fewer dApps, fewer high-level DeFi development elements, data oracles, and infrastructure NFT. It is not compatible with Ethereum, nor does it inherit the security guarantees of the Ethereum main chain. Instead, Polygon is perfectly interoperable, composable and scalable like an Ethereum-based commit chain.

Polygon also has more than 1000 lego DeFi, data oracles, NFTs, and a decentralized data storage infrastructure distributed across its ecosystem. At the time of writing, Polygon has nearly 200 times the amount of network transaction traffic like Algorand (50,000 blocks per day vs 100,000,000) and 2.4 seconds of faster block time (4.4s vs 2s). The average transaction cost is also ~ 25% lower ($ 0.002 versus $ 0.0015). Therefore, Polygon has an advantage in both its usability and its ecosystem, in addition to its security guarantees.

The industry is already taking notice

These benefits are by no means theoretical, they are already happening. Polygon has more than 600 gaming and NFT dApps than any other chain outside of Ethereum. Furthermore, the amount of daily active users on Polygon is higher than any other blockchain, including Ethereum. Then there’s the fact that many developing virtual worlds, like Decentraland, Sandbox, and others, are already compatible with Polygon, as are DeFi services like Aave and Balancer.

Taking all these points together, it can be said that the incoming metaverse may already have its spine in place. While other projects are about to become part of an increasingly diverse ecosystem, it seems plausible that the Ethereum blockchain, in tandem with Polygon, will become the biggest factor in the evolution of web 3.0. There is still some work to be done, but the roots are in place, as are the scaling mechanisms, and perhaps most importantly, a thriving community. There could always be upheavals, as the future is uncertain, but from here, it doesn’t look like the global Ethereum computer is going to disappear anytime soon.