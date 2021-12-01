Ethereum and Shiba Inu eclipse Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Several altcoins, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), they showed a brisk trend Tuesday evening, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies growing 1.24% to $ 2.650 billion.

What happened

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization recorded a 5.86% daily rise to $ 4,706.67; over the past seven days ETH has gained 7.63%.

Relatively flat performance for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which in the last 24 hours has lost 0.32% to 57,401.26 dollars; over the past seven days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has lost 0.58%.

Even the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had an unchanged trend, with a daily increase of 0.03% to 0.22 dollars; in the last seven days DOGE recorded -4.5%.

Shiba Inu, the self-styled killer of DOGE, in the last 24 hours has had an increase of 9.53% to 0.00004795 dollars; in the past seven days SHIB has gained 14.3%. Shiba Inu was one of the top four cryptocurrencies based on daily performance, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The three coins that showed the biggest gains in the past 24 hours were Stacks, Terra and Voyager Token: Stacks jumped 33.42% to $ 3.01, Terra jumped 11.96% to $ 57. , $ 36, and Voyager Token gained 11.56% at $ 4.70.

Because it is important

Ethereum and a number of other altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, creating excitement around them.

The cryptocurrency trader Michaël Van De Poppe tweeted that the first quarter of 2022 “will be explosive” in relation to altcoins.

People ask me; when are #altcoins going to run? Well, if history repeats itself, Q1 2022 will be explosive. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 30, 2021

The strength shown by ETH and Binance Coin was highlighted by the independent analyst firm Delphi Digital, who said these are the coins “that buyers are most interested in.”

“If and when the tide turns in the bulls’ favor, these coins are likely to outperform other mega caps in the top 10,” Delphi Digital wrote in an emailed note.

Chart indicating the normalized price movement of the top 10 cryptocurrency assets – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Also according to Delphi Digital, the implied volatility on a 30-day forward basis, measured by the DVOL index, has decreased in recent days; the index rises in times of upheaval, such as current fears related to the coronavirus.

Chart monitoring implied volatility – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Meanwhile, technical data on Bitcoin appears to portray a healthy picture, with the world’s leading cryptocurrency perhaps preparing to retest its all-time high, he noted. Marcus Sotiriou, sales trader at the UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

“Bitcoin appears to form a descending wedge pattern, which is historically bullish and has a greater chance of breaking up than down,” Sotiriou noted in a note from Benzinga.

BTC / USD chart analyzed by Marcus Sotiriou – Courtesy of GlobalBlock

Sotiriou noted that the weekend’s rebound was supported by the spot market and not by leverage, indicating the “healthy condition” of the market.

Read also: Bitcoin, payments of $ 45 trillion settled in 2021