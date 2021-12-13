Ethereum and the new Arrow Glacier update

In recent days, Ethereum announced a nnew update for his network, Arrow Glacier, which should delay the “difficulty bomb”.

Ethereum, with Arrow Glacier another step towards PoS

Essentially it should allow Ethereum miners to go from proof of work to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) model.

According to the first rumors, the transition should take place next June, when ETH mining will be transferred to a Proof of Stake system, from the current proof-of-work, which forces miners to solve complex mathematical problems for carry out their business and receive cryptocurrency.

Towards a reduced energy consumption

Thanks to the new update, released on December 6, the extraction of ETH will become more ecological with the possibility of consuming much less energy to carry out the activity. Proof-of-Stake does not force Ethereum miners to compete against each other and complete a puzzle.

The proof-of-stake model essentially works by verifying transactions based on the share of Ether holders in the token. It therefore requires much less computing power because it does not reach the consensus of the community. The Ethereum Foundation wrote on its blog that if the switch to POS is successful, it could reduce the energy consumption of Ethereum by up to 99.95%.

The Arrow Glacier update

The Arrow Glacier update will delay the activation of the so-called “Bomb of difficulty” , which should motivate miners to switch to the new business model, starting next June, when developers hope they have completed the switch to POS.

The trouble bomb would be a set of codes added to the Ethereum blockchain to increase the difficulty level of mining. This idea from the Ethereum developers, meant to facilitate the transition to proof of stake from proof of work, also added an extra to force miners to upgrade their nodes.

The main objective is therefore to make it difficult for existing miners to stay on the old proof of work model, much more complex and less sustainable and safe.

The Risks of Switching to PoS

The transition to this new transaction validation model has already taken longer than expected. There Ethereum Foundation it initially envisaged only a year to implement the POS. It has taken more than six so far.

But this step may not necessarily be painless. The transition to the POS model would reduce miners’ income by between 20% and 35%, according to some estimates.

And that’s hardly a secondary issue, considering Ethereum (ETH) is currently the second most profitable cryptocurrency to mine today. At $ 0.12 per kilowatt hour (kWh) and at today’s Ether exchange rates, a 1,500 megahash per second (MH / s) machine can earn a miner up to $ 91 per day. Mining Ethereum can achieve 68.85% higher profitability than Bitcoin mining, which can yield up to $ 28 per day in profits.

Tim Beiko, the developer coordinator of the Ethereum protocol, told CNBC that the move will eliminate many of the problems associated with mining Ethereum by making it much more scalable, sustainable and cost-effective:

“After the transition, the ‘bomb’ will no longer exist on the network”

In 2021, the price of Ethereum increased by 500%