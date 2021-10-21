Ethereum and volatility: is it possible to buy cryptocurrency safely?

The Ethereum they are one of the cryptocurrencies that have most managed to raise the bar of use of technology blockchain: we are in fact talking about an asset that, more than a classic digital currency, looks like a real one net built on systems peer to peer. That said, like all cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is also characterized by a very high level of volatility and that is why it is always difficult to buy, sell or exchange it.

To understand how to buy ethereum, you can rely on industry experts such as those of Ethereum-news.it, which provide a guide showing the best strategies for investing in this crypto token. It is indeed important to follow the advice of analysts in order to operate correctly and with awareness on the cryptocurrency markets. minimizing any risks.

First of all, before studying the characteristics of Ethereum, it is advisable to understand what they are distinctive features of cryptocurrencies in general.

Fundamentals of cryptocurrencies

Let’s start right from here, from the term “cryptocurrency”: A word that simply alludes to one currency protected by cryptography. Cryptography is in turn a technology designed to hide specific messages or goods from all those who do not have a specific access key. Cryptocurrency is therefore a hidden currency, but it is also one purely digital currency: this means that not only is it not emitted by ticks, but that, more generally, it does not exist within the physical world. Anyone who wants to buy, sell or escape cryptocurrencies therefore has no choice but to resort to telematic routes and platforms, such as brokers or other platforms dedicated to online trading.

Last but not least, the various cryptocurrencies have a high level of volatility: this means that their value can suddenly rise and, in the same way, can literally plummet. This condition of instability is the daughter of value attribution system typical of digital currency: the price of cryptocurrencies in fact is established exclusively by them Creator and it does not depend either on institutions or on external rules. Crypto is therefore often limited to obeying the law of supply and demand.

How to buy ethereum safely

Ethereum it is an evolution of the classic concept of crypto: more than a digital currency it looks like one free virtual space. A network that rests its foundations on blockchain technologies and that allows you to carry out various operations using peer-to-peer systems. In Ethereum they can also be developed applications unpublished, as well as new types of contract intelligent. The Ethereum network also allows you to register domains, as well as allows you to develop platforms crowdfunding and so on. However, the Ethereum network can also be used to directly send or receive i token necessary to power all the above operations: these tokens are owned by Ethereum and are known as Ether.

As mentioned, to invest in security in Ethereum it is essential to keep an eye authoritative trading signals, but not only. Another way to be sure of investing without nasty surprises is to choose exclusively regulated and reliable brokers. From this point of view it is always advisable to check that the platform chosen to operate is equipped with all the licenses of the case. The licenses act as a guarantee for the user, considering that they certify that the broker in question respects all the rules necessary to operate within a specific territory.