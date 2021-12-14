Ethereum arrives on BBVA Switzerland

Yup, Ethereum is in the wake of Bitcoin, at least as far as the world of high finance and banking is concerned. In fact, a few hours ago, the direct interest in $ ETH by the Spanish banking group BBVA.

Group that has decided to start offering the services of safekeeping and trading on Ethereum, following in the footsteps of what he had done only a few months ago in relation to Bitcoin.

BBVA doubles and also adds Ethereum to the list

BBVA launches its Ethereum services in Switzerland

Following step by step what has already been done with Bitcoin, the Spanish banking group BBVA will start offering services of custody and of Trading also on Ethereum. He will not do it, however, at least for now, in his country of origin, but in Swiss.

In this same country he had launched his services on Bitcoin just a few weeks ago, probably like pilot to study the market response and then start offering the same services in Spain.

We decided to add Ethereum to our offer because together with Bitcoin it is the cryptocurrency that is attracting the most interest from investors – and because it also offers space for regulatory compliance.

This is the comment of Alfonso Gomez, who leads the branch Swiss bank of the Spanish bank. A question that, therefore, we can read between the lines – will arrive in Europe outside Switzerland when the laws become clearer, at least for large and very large investors.

The initiative, again according to what was disseminated by BBVA, would have already generated enthusiasm among its customers, a sign that the request from Ethereum for speculative and financial purposes it is existing, high and may shortly rival that for Bitcoin.

What does this mean for Ethereum?

BBVA, although it is a banking institution of great importance, it will not be able on its own to move very large volumes, or in any case important to the point of exerting large upward pressures on the price of Ethereum. However we are facing a very important one endorsement for the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which can help improve perception even among non-professionals.

A great sign for Ethereum, which now in various places around the world has full dignity as a financial instrument even for those who are traditionally distant from the ideal world of cryptocurrencies. For an adoption that, this is our opinion, still has a long way to go.

Signal bullish? Absolutely yes, because a list entry from BBVA – a bank that has great influence even among its colleagues – it is not something that happens every day.