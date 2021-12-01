Ethereum asks the community to help merge PoS

Source: AdobeStock / Akira Kaelyn

A developer of Ethereum (ETH) appealed to the community to help test the so-called Merge – the “merger” of the Ethereum mainnet with the beacon chain’s proof-of-stake (PoS) system – and the start of the new program appears to have been a success.

“Ethereum needs you to test the merger,” urges the meme accompanying developer Marius van der Wijden’s post announcing this new program.

The move to Proof-of-Stake is already great

The developer he pointed out soon after the news was published on November 29 that the “program is already off to a great start, we have more than 150 participants. And the first documents have already been written!”.

For the published outline document, the program should be “fairly self-guided”, and it is not compensated. People can decide how much time and effort they want to put into it, while “every little thing helps”.

How to help test the PoS program

Three tracks are presented that serve as an easier starting point, even if you don’t need to follow them:

Users: Non-technical people could perform tasks such as setting a consensus and client level of execution, reporting unclear points and failures, writing documentation, etc.

Technicians: People with a technical background not primarily in Ethereum / blockchain could make deposits into the deposit agreement, run their own validator, distribute and test contracts, set up their own testnets, etc.

Highly technical: People with a highly technical background in blockchain could review the codes and specifications, write tools to visualize the merger and show forks, propose invalid blocks, etc.

“A great first step is to start a node and join the testnet, the preliminary documentation for this is here”, he said Wijden.

Attendees are expected to document their work as they go along and share it online, while Wijden also urged them to join the Ethereum R&D Discord channel, which is used by Core Developers to discuss technical issues.

As reported, the Merge is expected to take place in May or June next year. The necessary code could be completed by February.

At 10:37 UTC, ETH is trading at $ 4,727. It has risen by 6% in the past 24 hours and by nearly 9% in the past week.

