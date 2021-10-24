Ethereum astounds: it manages to chase Bitcoin in the race to glory

When you think of cryptocurrencies, your mind immediately flies to bitcoins, digital currencies in great ascent, which have just broken through the wall of sixty thousand dollars, at the exchange rate. Yet it’s not just them making the news.

The rise of Ethereum is considerable. The software platform based on blockchain, which can be used to send and receive value globally via its native cryptocurrency, ether, without any third party interference, has just hit its all-time high, jumped 6% to surpass $ 4,360. But it can also do much more.

First proposed in 2013 by Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum was designed to expand the usefulness of cryptocurrencies by allowing developers to create their own special applications.

Self-executing Ethereum: The Importance of Smart Contracts

Unlike traditional apps, these Ethereum-based applications, called “Decentralized applications”, are self-executing thanks to the use of smart contracts. That is, code-based programs that are stored on the Ethereum blockchain and automatically perform certain functions when predetermined conditions are met.

It can be anything from sending one transaction when a certain event occurs or from the loan of funds once collateral has been deposited into a designated portfolio. These smart contracts form the basis of all decentralized applications (dapp) built on Ethereum, as well as all other apps built on other blockchain platforms.

Who knows if this peculiarity is the basis of the extraordinary growth of ETH (thus the abbreviation), who knows if the cryptocurrency euphoria that is sweeping the entire world, perhaps with the exception of China, is not riding. Maybe. But the question arises spontaneously.

To push the cryptocurrency (which only in September was changed to $ 2,720, almost half of madesso) are also the increasingly insistent rumors regarding the possible upcoming debut of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) linked to Ethereum, just as happened in recent days with $ BITO in relation to Bitcoin. Furthermore, if until a few years ago traders interested in investing in cryptocurrencies were fighting over the available bitcoins, apparently the financial landscape is definitely changing.

This is the case with Ethereum, a crypto launched six years ago, which may not have turbo-charged like bitcoin, but its diesel is working great: it has been growing month after month, it has climbed the charts to reach second place among digital currencies in terms of capitalization. Furthermore, the forecasts on Ethereum remain positive, thanks to the merge that plays a fundamental role. Currently, Ethereum mining works according to a process very similar to that of bitcoins. But, while the latter have max supply, Ethereum has not programmed a maximum number of Ether to be mined. With the merge, the Ethereum blockchain passes to the proof-of-stake: the miners, to be such, will have to possess a certain number of Ether, and the mining capacity will be proportional to the number of coins owned. Who knows what will happen, it will be discovered shortly. But if these are the premises …