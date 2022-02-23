Ethereum at $10,000? A classic bullish reversal pattern hints at a potential price rally

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), could break above $10,000 in the coming weeks as it paints what appears to be an “ascending triangle” technical pattern.

Ether price technicals show bullish signs

Ascending triangles are upward continuation setups that appear during an uptrend. Analysts confirm its presence after the price rises within a rectangular triangle structure, thus forming a sequence of lower highs at the lower trend line and the upper line acting as resistance. As the pattern develops, volumes typically drop.

So far, Ether has been forming a similar bullish pattern on its weekly chart. In detail, the lower trend line of the triangle has been acting as an accumulation range since the beginning of 2021, with high selling pressure at the upper trend line, as shown below.

Weekly chart of the ETH/USD pair with the ascending triangle pattern. Source: Wolf and TradingView

A basic tenet of ascending triangle patterns is that they can precede a significant price rally, as long as the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend line, when measured from the breakout level.

Applying the same feature to Ether’s ascending channel, it may experience a decisive breakout towards $10,000. On longer time frames, another technical pattern paints an upside target of $4,000.

Wolf, an independent market analyst, also anticipated Ether to rally in the coming sessions, followed by a prolonged recovery move due to a possible inverse head and shoulders pattern.

$2542 has been HIT and providing some support.

Hopefully we have another HL. $ETH https://t.co/5J5zBRODlb — Wolf (@IamCryptoWolf) February 23, 2022

Bullish trap in the price of ETH?

The bullish triangle setup emerges as Ether maintains its gains after bottoming near $2,150 in January 2022. With it, the ETH/USD pair is up more than 25% in less than four weeks.

However, some analysts view the current rally rally in the Ether market as a bull trap, i.e. a pullback that could force traders on the wrong side of the price action to liquidate their positions at a loss. unexpected. One of them is TheTreeTrader, known as TT, a market commentator based on TradingView.

Ignoring Ether’s ascending triangle, TT focused on a descending trend line that has acted as resistance since November 2021.

However, as ETH trades below the given price cap, its momentum indicators, primarily the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Stochastic RSI, have been trending higher.

Daily chart of the ETH/USD pair. Source: TT on TradingView

As a result, ETH has been confirming a bearish divergence between its price and momentum, a pattern that normally leads to a price pullback. If this move occurs, TT noted that the price of Ether could drop to as low as $2,300.

Conversely, a smooth break above descending trendline resistance would likely change Ether’s market bias to bullish, TT wrote.

Ether bull trap concerns also remain due to its history of painting technical setups with a bullish bias, but not achieving a breakout move.

For example, Ether hinted at the formation of a similar ascending channel pattern in October 2021, as Cointelegraph covered, with a breakout target of almost $6,500 against its current price of around $3,750. However, the Ethereum network token fell towards $2,100 weeks later, invalidating the classic bullish continuation setup.

Growth of the Ethereum network

Despite a mixed picture, Ethereum network metrics tell an upbeat story.

For example, Ethereum attracted about 18.36 million new addresses to its network in 2021 at a rate of 1.53 million per month, reflecting steady growth in users.

number of addresses ethereum with balances other than 0. Source: Glassnode

Meanwhile, data from Glassnode showed that the number of Ethereum addresses holding at least 1 ETH also hit a record high in early February, reaching 1.42 million on the ninth day of the month.

Furthermore, the number of addresses that have a balance and those that have at least 0.1 ETH also rose to a new high on February 15, reaching almost 75 million and 7 million, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.