Ethereum at 3-year highs on Bitcoin. New momentum in sight?

For Bitcoin incandescent weeks are expected due to the recent declines that have brought the price below $ 50,000, a detail that has instead favored the appreciation of Ethereum, which hit its three-year high on the Queen of cryptocurrencies.

Vitalik Buterin’s crypto has certainly not come out unscathed from the turbulence that these days are affecting the digital currency market, even if it has proved capable of recovering ground and staying above the $ 4,000 support. Overall, 2021 reserved for ETH better performances than those of BTC, and traders do not exclude it can continue its path also in 2022.

New high of Ethereum on Bitcoin

Over the past 12 months, the value of every single Ethereum measured in Bitcoin has grown more than 170%: at the beginning of December 2020 each ETH was trading for just under 0.031 BTC, while over the weekend 1 ETH was traded for 0.085 BTC. Looking at the history of the ETH / BTC pair, it can be seen that in June 2017 the value of Ethereum touched 0.15 BTC, while seven months later there was a new strong appreciation that brought Ethereum to 0.1 BTC.

Experts have highlighted the fact that in 2021 the prices of Ethereum increased by more than 450%, while those of Bitcoin registered only + 66%. Even on a half-yearly basis, the growth of ETH exceeded that of BTC by almost 20 percentage points. In conclusion, several analysts have stated that the losses that ETH has faced this year are significantly lower than those that occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Ethereum above $ 4,200 again by the end of January?

Despite the new milestone reached on Bitcoin, the second cryptocurrency with the highest market capitalization has not yet saved itself from possible new declines, even if short-term expectations leave room for optimism. Analysts say that if Ethereum were to sustain above the psychological $ 4,000 threshold – which is also an important support level – many traders would be more likely to revise their bearish expectations. Ethereum could therefore find new momentum and return to moving between $ 4,200 and $ 4,300 by the end of January.

However, it is not excluded that the crypto may also test the two supports identified at $ 3,900 and $ 3,700 by the end of 2021, with the risk of slowing down its run towards new highs.