Ethereum at $ 3,000: what’s after the wall? The analysis of Criptovaluta.it

Only yesterday we had indicated the possibility of Ethereum returning to the $ 3,000 level. All this in a moment that is not suspicious, albeit a positive one, with a forecast that has also attracted some criticism.

During the night, however, Ethereum reminds us that nothing is impossible, especially after a historical transition to a new way of manage commissions (and burning a huge amount of ETH every day).

An excellent moment for Ethereum: London has to do with it but not only

Yes, it depends on the London Fork, but that’s not all

We talked extensively about the London Fork, an update that has now been operational for almost 48 hours and that has revolutionized the world of managing commissions by the network. After the first 36 hours we can begin to have certainties, which we also base on the fact that, as is known, Cryptocurrency.it participates in the mining of this cryptocurrency.

Yields for miners have dropped

About 30% was expected, it was something less, at least for the first 24 hours. Over the next few weeks we will be able to get more accurate data. For now, the decline in returns in ETH has been offset by the huge price boom. If this were to be supported, i miner they would still have earned it.

The fees have not dropped much, even if …

As we have already said it does not depend at all on the new protocol, but on the large amount of transactions that are keeping the Ethereum network busy, also due to the great boom in the sector NFT. This boom may also be partly responsible for ETH’s price growth over the past week.

Supports and resistors: what’s over $ 3,000?

Difficult to talk about supports and resistances on Ethereum in such a fluid moment for the market. $ 3,000 it would seem to be a difficult resistance to overcome, beyond which you will probably have to fight around $ 3,150. With the opening of the weekend, the situation will become even more uncertain, because historically it is a 48 hours short more consistent than the working week. It is also a phase with volumes on average lower, since the other squares are closed.

Are we expecting a correction? Actually a little take profit it would seem to have already happened, and a lot Bitcoin how much Ethereum have already started running. However, for Ethereum it will be important to maintain, as a support, i $ 2,800.

The future of Ethereum will be played out on something else

Market sentiment appears to have changed, but we believe what has been brought about by the London Upgrade and to be downsized, particularly in the medium and long term, where the greatest change for ETH will be another. That is that switch to PoS which will effectively revolutionize the way this network works. A way of working that will no longer be based on expensive and complicated calculations but on staking.

Staking that is going swimmingly on the testnet, with over 5% total ETH already being blocked. This is a sign of great confidence also on the part of large investors in the success of the transition, which should take place between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Long period? We are bulls

We clearly state this whenever we talk about Ethereum. In ours Ethereum forecasts we are bullish. And we are right with good reason – given that despite the obvious difficulties of the journey of such an important and ubiquitous project, the destination seems to be clear.

An important price increase towards the all-time high and the $ 3,000 threshold which will only be an intermediate step towards far more ambitious shores. For the next few hours, some of the responsibility will also be in the hands of Bitcoin, which will have to continue to support the enthusiasm of the sector.